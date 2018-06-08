Sports
The 2018 WPIAL Championships (Track & Field)

TERRON TAYLOR OF MCKEESPORT won the Class 3A High Jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, seven inches at the 2018 WPIAL Championships at Baldwin High School, May 17. Courier photographer Will McBride captured the event in pictures.

 

