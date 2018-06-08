‘Taste of Jazz’ part of Jazz Fest opening night festivities

“Music Lover’s Feast” are the words that will sum up the experience of the upcoming “Taste of Jazz” event, according to Janis Burley Wilson, president and CEO of the August Wilson Center. Come Friday, June 15, from 9 p.m. to midnight, music enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike will enjoy an unforgettable evening of soothing jazz and international cuisine.

The Taste of Jazz is part of the opening night festivities of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. This is the first year for the Taste of Jazz kick-off party.

“We wanted to create a food and music-centric event that showcases different types of offerings including Brazilian, Caribbean, Italian, American, and Asian tastings,” Burley Wilson told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “Combine that with a night filled with live Jazz performances by Orrin Evans and Stacia Abbot, Salsa music from Noel Quintana & the Latin Crew plus DJ Selecta. It will be a perfect night.”

A perfect night indeed, especially for foodies. Some of the city’s best restaurants will be in attendance, serving up scrumptious samples to assist with the appetite you will work up from dancing all night. Yuzu Kitchen will feature a daikon salad, with daikon, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds and a plum wine vinaigrette. Sienna on the Square is serving stracciatella with tomato jam, basil and potato chip. You can enjoy tuna poke with Asian ginger chili, avocado, wasabi cream and wonton chip from Eddie Merlot’s or if you are in the mood for Brazilian cuisine, stop at Fogo De Chao, one of Pittsburgh’s newest restaurants, for empanadas, fiery chicken skewers and picanha skewers.

If you like to eat dessert first, you can head right over to The Capital Grille to sample their double chocolate cookies or assorted chocolates from A515 Chocolate. Whatever you fancy, the fare at Taste of Jazz will satisfy.

Burley Wilson said the VIP experience (Marcus Miller concert and Taste of Jazz ticket combo) is sold out, but general admission for the Taste of Jazz following the concert is still available at $50 per ticket and can be purchased by visiting visiting http://www.trustarts.org/calendar, and then searching by month (June).

The kick-off party is just the beginning of an exciting weekend. The Jazz Fest will continue, June 16-17, and will offer many different kinds of music. “It will be a place to meet extraordinary people and celebrate music and art,” Burley Wilson said, “with new friends and old.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: