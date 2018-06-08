New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (June 6)

ST. JAMES AME LINE DANCE PARTY

JUNE 9—The Women’s Usher Board #2 of St. James AME Church, 444 Lincoln Ave., will hold its fifth annual Summer Line Dance Party, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the church. Line dance instructors will be Stella Hopewell and Tommy Roberts. There will also be an auction and refreshments. Ticket price is $15. For more information, call 412-441-9706.

TRIEDSTONE BAPTIST FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY

JUNE 10—The Triedstone Baptist Church Family cordially invites all to attend the annual Deacon George Reese Family and Friends Day, at 11 a.m. at the church. The guest preacher will be Rev. Robert Tedder. For more information, call 412-271-3000.

HOMEWOOD AMEZ MEN’S DAY

JUNE 24—Homewood AME Zion Church presents its annual Men’s Day, with the theme of “Living your God-given Authority” (Psalms 8:1-9). On June 22, there will be a revival at 7 p.m. A fellowship breakfast will be held on June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. The June 24 worship service at 10:30 a.m. will have a guest speaker, and a 4 p.m. musical festival will cap off the weekend activities. For more information, call 412-273-5732. Homewood AMEZ is located at 724 N. Homewood Ave.

Let us know about your next Church event! Send info to:

New Pittsburgh Courier

315 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh PA 15219

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: