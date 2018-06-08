Guest Editorial: ABC right to cancel ‘Roseanne’

ABC canceled its biggest hit of the season after the sitcom’s star and co-creator, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet.

Barr called Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and an African-American woman, the expected offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes” if they had a baby.

She later apologized after the fallout, including the public resignation of Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer of the show.

ABC network entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr’s comments “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” Dungey is the first African American to be entertainment president of a major broadcast network.

Barr’s agent also dropped her, and several services pulled “Roseanne” reruns.

Jarrett, who said she was “fine” after the slur, urged in an MSNBC special about racism last Tuesday that the incident become a teaching moment.

Barr said of the Jarrett tweet, “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting.”

That was a poor excuse. As the maker of Ambien pointed out, “racism is not a known side effect” of the drug, which is used to treat insomnia.

Barr has a history of making racist comments, including calling another Black woman—Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama’s national security advisor—an ape.

ABC should be commended for swiftly canceling “Roseanne.”

The decision to cancel “Roseanne,” ABC’s highest-rated show, will cost the network.

After a two-decade absence, “Roseanne” returned to the air in March as part of an effort to reach White working-class viewers that ABC felt it had ignored.

The now-canceled hit had been the centerpiece of the network’s plans for the fall. The decision will probably hurt the network’s advertising profits and negatively impact efforts to reach the White working class base it was seeking.

There is also the political backlash the network will receive from President Donald Trump, who has voiced public support for the show.

David Bianculli, professor at Rowan University in New Jersey, said the cancellation has no clear precedent in television history.

When a major company like ABC takes a stand against bigotry, it matters.

For America to make progress against racism, more major institutions will need to take a stand.

(Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune)

