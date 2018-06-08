Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos June 6)

“Must wear a fabulous hat” events are always popular on the first Saturday in May. The day has been known as “Derby Day” across the country for decades.

In Pittsburgh the day was full of great events that were hat centered.

On May 5, at the beautiful Savoy Restaurant, Gary White Signature Events held their Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser. Guests enjoyed mint juleps, live music by Ordinary Soul with Antoinette Manganas and Kenny Blake. Great auction items featuring a football signed by Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and scrumptious Savoy hors d’ourves.

Each year Gary White selects an organization to donate a portion of proceeds to.

This year “BE Event” Dionne J. Edmonds LLC, who has partnered with Tamara Whiting of Sister Friends (a non-profit organization that provides feminine products to those in need) was selected.

The “BE Event” is July 27 at 8 p.m. The address is Alloy 26 at Nova Place, 100 South Commons Ave. in Pittsburgh. They are bringing in national recording gospel artist Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child and faith leader Dr. Jackie Green.

This event is focused on the wellness and empowering and inspiring women surrendering unto God and will focus on the lifestyle that is consistent with such. It will provide a workshop and social networking.

(For more information go to http://www.dionnejedmonds.com.)

