Entities like UPMC and LG Realty need to learn about our communities’ needs

We’ve heard from the courts on gerrymandering in Pennsylvania: letting politicians pick their voters is wrong—because voters are supposed to pick politicians. When we get this backwards, we undermine democracy, and we fail to serve the people who are meant to be served.

Yet, right now that’s the way public input around development works in Pittsburgh. Developers gerrymander the planning process by picking their own so-called community.

Pittsburgh’s planning code requires that developers solicit community input before taking their proposals to the planning commission. Presumably, that’s so those plans can be adjusted to better suit community concerns and needs. But developers like LG Realty and UPMC cherry-pick the voices they engage—and they’re not engaging the people that stand to be displaced by their projects.

Last fall, hospital giant UPMC announced plans to build three deluxe, specialty hospitals in Pittsburgh at a cost of $2 billion. As UPMC finalized its plans for its new Vision and Rehabilitation hospital on the campus of UPMC Mercy in Uptown, it didn’t hold public forums in a broad swath of neighborhoods or engage a diversity of community groups. It made no effort to engage patients or the health care professionals who told them, in the Mercy Community Health Needs Assessment—what kinds of care are needed in the hospital’s service area (hint: it’s not fancy vision care). It didn’t even engage any of the hundreds of us who already work on that site.

Instead, UPMC held a handful of small meetings with Uptown Partners, a pro-development organization whose board includes a Vice President from UPMC Mercy and is chaired by a real-estate speculator who owns several investment properties within blocks of the UPMC Mercy campus. UPMC claims the Planning Department directed them to do this. If that’s true, that makes the situation worse.

Gerrymandering steals the franchise of already-underrepresented groups. Similarly, when developers cherry-pick the “communities” most amenable to their agenda, they shut out the voices of already-underserved community members. This practice is especially troubling when huge sums of tax-free investment by a non-profit hospital system and the future of our city’s healthcare infrastructure hang in the balance.

In April, dozens of residents, community leaders and my co-workers from UPMC hospitals across the city took our concerns to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission. Together we called for improvements to UPMC’s proposed plan to support good jobs and healthcare access. The Planning Commission heard our message and directed UPMC to go back and engage in a meaningful dialogue with workers and others in the community before taking their plans to City Council.

But we still have not seen what that dialogue with workers and the community will look like or how meaningful it will actually be. Earlier this year, after LG Realty demolished Penn Plaza, putting me and 250 other families out of our homes, a consent decree forced LG Realty to hold public meetings to seek input from the community. The first meeting was held during a snowstorm with less than one week’s notice. If it had not been for the hard work of my colleagues in the Penn Plaza Support and Action Group, no one would have heard about the meeting.

During the second meeting, LG Realty was so nervous about hearing feedback from the community that they had a dozen police officers on hand as they announced that they would not be making any substantive changes to their original plans before submitting their proposal to the Planning Commission on May 15.

Imagine, if in the case of Mercy Hospital, UPMC actually really engaged. They would hear the desperate calls for more treatment options, services, and detox beds to address our region’s opioid epidemic. They would hear from residents fearful of displacement. They would hear from frustrated Black residents who, for years, have asked for neighborhood investment and who are unlikely to be the beneficiaries here.

Rather than viewing community engagement as a barrier, what if UPMC executives, other developers and city officials took it as an opportunity to learn and improve? They might learn something from the people closest to these problems, those of us living the city’s greatest challenges every day. They might rethink or alter in some ways their plans which would include a real effort to address the needs and aspirations of the region, its families, and its workers.

The court in its decision on gerrymandering made clear, if we want electoral politics to work for voters and democratic principles to be honored, we can’t allow politicians to pick their voters. In the same way, if we want a Pittsburgh that works for everyone, we can’t allow developers to pick their own narrow “community” to engage. False consensus is no substitute for real community engagement. It’s time for UPMC to stop avoiding hard truths and to start doing the real work.

(Randall Taylor is a member of the Penn Plaza Support and Action Coalition who was displaced from Penn Plaza in 2017. He works part-time in the Environmental Services Department at UPMC Mercy Hospital.)

