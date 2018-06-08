Beaver Falls renames city park to honor Lt. Calvin Smith

BEAVER FALLS, PA—Threats of rain failed to dampen the high spirits and emotions that occurred Memorial Day weekend during a park-renaming ceremony, Downtown.

A racially-diverse crowd of nearly 300 people appeared to celebrate the life and times of Lt. Calvin Smith, the now-deceased soldier who served with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen flying corps. The African American World War II era pilots are legendary for their flying expertise, primarily as protective agents for their counterparts who were White fighter pilots.

The former Memorial Park, located at the intersection of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, is now officially named the Lt. Calvin Smith Memorial Park. The hour-long celebration on May 26 included Lt. Smith’s three children Newt Smith II, Denise (Smith) Kirkland and Dr. Ahmses Maat (Sheldon “Bubu” Smith). The lieutenant’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members were also in attendance. Lt. Smith was a bombardier-pilot during his U.S. Army service.

Lt. Smith, who died five years ago at age 88, was one of 103 officers arrested for entering an all-White officers’ club called Freeman Field near Seymour, Indiana. The event is now referred to as the Freeman Field Mutiny of 1945. In a Beaver County Times interview from 2011, Lt. Smith, who helped plan the event, described the mutiny as a response to the ill remnants of segregation and nationally-based Jim Crow terrorism of the times.

“I don’t know whether we thought it would help out. We were just rebelling in general because we felt it was wrong,” Lt. Smith said. “At that time, discrimination was all over. It was just a way of life.”

In retrospect, the Tuskegee Airmen had a significant impact on the nation’s segregationist policies which ultimately resulted in abolishing discrimination in all U.S. military ranks under President Harry S. Truman’s administration. Notedly, Executive Order 9981 was signed July 26, 1948.

In honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, two motion pictures were produced; the 1945 “Wings for this Man” as narrated by then-actor Ronald Reagan, and “Red Tails,” the 2012 major motion picture which featured an all-star cast including Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard.

Weekend ceremonies also included patriotic songs sung by the Beaver County Chorale, in addition to comments by Beaver Falls City Manager, Charles “Mick” Jones, program moderator; Pa. Congressman Keith Rothfus, state Rep. Jim Marshall, Beaver County Commissioner Tony Amadio and Beaver Falls Mayor George S. Quay III, and Master of Ceremonies, Linwood Alford. Aliquippa mayor Dwan Walker also attended as a show of camaraderie between the longtime sports rival cities. Beaver Falls city council members Leonard Chiappetta, John “Chuckie” Kirkland and Doug Carson also provided support.

Beaver Falls pastors Rev. Dwight Banks of Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Rev. Bernard Tench Jr. of Second Baptist Church were also in attendance. Rev. Tench offered opening prayers while Rev. Banks led the benediction.

Mr. Jones, the former Beaver Falls Police Chief and ex-Army Military Police officer, credited the Smith family and the Lt. Calvin Smith Memorial Park Committee for effectively collaborating for the achievement—namely Desmond “Desi” Wiley, of the Beaver Falls American Legion; Alford, of the Beaver County VFW/VVA; Grant Farmer, chairman of the Western Pennsylvania Tuskegee Airmen; and Rico Elmore, of the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

Mr. Farmer especially commended Mr. Wiley and the American Legion for launching the successful venture. “This was a super-remarkable event,” said Mr. Farmer, adding that from his research, this marks the nation’s first public entity to solely recognize a specific Tuskegee Airman. There are general tributes to the Tuskegee, but Lt. Calvin Smith is the only one ever to achieve a singular recognition like this,” he said.

Mr. Farmer added that a majority of Tuskegee Airmen hailed from Western Pa., including several from Sewickley. He credits the late Regis Bobonis Sr., the legendary Pittsburgh journalist, for initially stimulating interest in the Tuskegee group as founder of the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial of Greater Pittsburgh Region. Bobonis’ efforts helped generate funds for the creation of a memorial dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen in Sewickley in 2013. He died in November 2016.

Dr. Maat, a cardiovascular perfusionist and doctor of metaphysics in suburban Los Angeles, called the event “a timely and welcomed unifier for the entire Beaver County. We thank everyone who contributed in making this day occur,” he said. His older brother, Newt Smith II, a 22-year retired U.S. Air Force veteran and USPS manager in Hampton, Va., served as family spokesperson and noted that his father was a proponent of the historical “Double V” operation—organized by the Pittsburgh Courier, then, the nation’s premier Black newspaper. To display a united front for World War II victory, in addition to gaining victory against U.S.-based racial strife, in January 1942, the Courier nationally promoted the “Double V” campaign, of which Lt. Smith and his Army colleagues fully adopted, said Newt Smith II. Dr. Maat adds that currently, another V is significant to encompass— “Voter” registration.

The Saturday afternoon event also included a 21-gun salute, two proclamations and appropriately ended with Lt. Smith’s family surrounding a commemorative plaque posted amongst four existing patriotic marble beams marking previous American wars. The park is located a couple blocks from the Beaver Falls main business thoroughfare, Seventh Avenue—once considered one of the widest main streets in America. The commemorative plaque was donated by Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home.

After his war duties were completed, Lt. Smith, an Aliquippa native, settled in a single-family home on 10th Avenue and 13th Street in central Beaver Falls near the legendary 15th Street basketball court, with his late wife of 50-plus years, Betty (Cross) Smith, of New Brighton. Lt. Smith retired from Mackintosh-Hemphill steel corp. in Midland after 25 years of service. A devoted Steelers fan, he was a member of the Prince Hall Masons, and the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order Elks of the World, Brighton Pioneer Lodge 219, where he served in numerous capacities, including grand district deputy emeritus. He also served as a Beaver Falls City Councilman.

In southern California, his son, Dr. Maat, runs a community service facility known as Calvin’s House, where discounted and free services are offered to veterans and active-duty military personnel. It’s also named to honor his father.

Lt. Smith’s offspring noted that several Tuskegee Airmen, unlike their White counterparts, were not privy to government amenities such as the GI Bill for educational pursuits, or real estate vouchers to purchase homes for their young families. “It’s a wrong that still needs to be addressed,” said Dr. Maat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maat said the holiday event could mark the beginning of similar activities in Beaver Falls to perhaps include a youth center in his father’s honor. “There’s never enough resources to provide for the next generation, and to keep at-risk youth on-track for success. My father would appreciate that.”

