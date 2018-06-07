Rutgers Professor James Livingston Says He’s ‘Resigning From His Race’ In F-Bomb Rant

A White Rutgers University professor “resigned from his race” Thursday because apparently being White is a job. The man’s comment came when he unleashed a hateful rant against his own race after buying dinner at a Harlem Shake restaurant in New York City.

“I am a white person [sic], for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — us out of my neighborhood?,” James Livingston, a history professor and author, wrote on Facebook Thursday “I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a Classic burger to go, that would [be] my dinner, and the place is overrun with little Caucasian a**holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do. Slide around the floor, you little s**thead, sing loudly, you moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white.”

Rutgers is now investigating Livingston’s rant and whether it is in violation of its discrimination and harassment policies, My Central Jersey reported.

Rutgers is investigating the Facebook post and whether professor James Livingston broke university discrimination and harassment policies. https://t.co/YaDTJp6op0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2018

Livingston, who dropped F-bomb in his rant and touched on White privilege, has already been punished by Facebook. He was blocked for 36 hours and contacted by social media platform in reference to its hate speech policy after it received a complaint about the man’s post.

The professor’s post comes after several educators have faced heavy criticism for their speech. Rutgers has now gotten more national attention with Livingston, who follows several other professors whose mouths have gotten them into trouble. In December, Michael Chikindas, a Rutgers-New Brunswick tenured professor, was relieved of some of his responsibilities after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media. Chikindas was “found to have posted extensive bigoted, discriminatory, and anti-Semitic material on social media” last year, according to Rutgers officials.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Rutgers Professor James Livingston Says He’s ‘Resigning From His Race’ In F-Bomb Rant was originally published on newsone.com