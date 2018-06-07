Legal Notices – Estate Notices 6-6-18

Estate of JOAN EMMA BARUFALDI a/k/a JOAN BARUFALDI, Deceased, of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-03185, John A. Barufaldi, Jr., Executor, 20 Wabash Avenue, Morgan, PA 15064 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of GLORIA J. COURY, Deceased, of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-00716 Deborah L. Lesko, Executrix, 373 Vanadium Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to M. Lawrence Shields III, Esquire, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of BARBARA TRACY a/k/a BARBARA E. ROSENBLUM, Deceased, of Jefferson Hills Borough Allegheny County, PA No. 021803040 Nancy R. McTighe, Executrix, 6227 Mellon Park Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or to Gary Milnes, BRANDT, MILNES & REA, PC attorneys, 310 Grant Street, Suite 1109, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of JAMES J. JACOBS, Deceased of Pittsburgh, No. 021707307 of 2017. Sabine U. Jacobs, Adm. or to c/o Jacqueline H. Brangard, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C., Attys., 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of RALPH W. JENETS, Deceased of Allison Park, PA March 25, 2018. No. 02 18 03073 Sandra L. Kmetyk c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 (412) 821-0441

Estate of DEBORAH J. STAHL, Deceased of Collier Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-03456 Deborah J. Dobda, Executrix, 901 Cambridge Drive, Presto, PA 15142 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

ESTATE NOTICE

Letters of Administration on the Estate of James Smith, Court Term No. 021803446, late of City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, Notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlemet. Nora J. Smith, administrator, 2424 Park Hill Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15221; or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: