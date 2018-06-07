Legal Notices 6-6-18

FICTITIOUS NAME

David M. Tkacik, Esquire of Tkacik Law Office Attorney, 9500 Brooktree Road, Suite 205, Wexford, PA 15090 412-414-9644

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Departmnt of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Regent Square Apartment Owners Association with its principal office or place of business at 706 S. Trenton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 (address, incluing street and number, if any) The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Regent Square Rentals, 706 S. Trenton Avenue, Ptttsburgh, PA 15221.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

Engineering Design Services

for the

Plant Electrical Distribution System Upgrade

June 2018

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

Engineering Design Services for

Plant Electrical Distribution System Upgrade

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on June 11, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on June 28, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman PE

Director of Engineering and Construction

CITY OF PITTSBURGH, PA

CDBG, HOME, ESG, AND HOPWA PROGRAMS

FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Pittsburgh intends to submit the FY 2017 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before June 29, 2018.

In accordance with Title I of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, the City of Pittsburgh has prepared its Fiscal Year 2017 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Programs. This report describes the level of housing assistance and other community development activities through grants from various Federal funding programs during Fiscal Year 2017 (April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018).

Copies of the FY 2017 CAPER for the City of Pittsburgh are available for public inspection at the City of Pittsburgh website at (http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cdbg/index.html) and at the following locations beginning Thursday, June 7, 2018 through Thursday, June 21, 2018:

Office of Management and Budget

Community Development Division

200 Ross Street, Second Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Urban Redevelopment Authority

200 Ross Street, Tenth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street, Ninth Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa 15219

All interested persons are encouraged to review the FY 2017 CAPER. Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development, Office of Management and Budget, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Written comments on the CAPER. will be considered up to and including June 21, 2018.

Mr. Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (“FONSI/RROF”)

June 6, 2018

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural

requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Housing

Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about June 22, 2018, the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (“HACP”) to submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of Moving to Work funds under Title 1 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as City’s Edge, at 1400 Colwell Street, Pittsburgh PA for the purpose of the new construction of 106 units of affordable housing and mixed use development, in the Uptown/Lower Hill neighborhood. The developer is MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc. The total estimated cost of the development will be approximately $38,305,313.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh, 200 Ross St, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by June 21, 2018 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,

Pittsburgh Office, Region III,

William Moorhead Federal Building,

1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000,

Pittsburgh PA 15222-4004.

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: