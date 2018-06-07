Find Out All The Details On Issa Rae’s 2018 CFDA Awards Lewk

If the 2018 CFDA Awards were a night of firsts, we could start and END with Issa Rae. Childddddd, Issa decided to show us all that she was the lady in charge tonight, donning this drop-dead gorgeous blue fringe dress from Pyer Moss as she stepped on the red carpet for her hosting gig of the evening.

Wait, let me rewind. The CFDA Awards are arguably the biggest night in fashion, and this year, there are a slew of black designers up for various awards and honors. Now, back to Issa. Where I begin with Issa’s look is hard to pinpoint. As the first black female presenter at the CFDA Awards, Issa had to step out in style. First of all, Pyer Moss is a black-owned brand, founded and run by Kerby Jean-Raymond. The amazing thing about all of this is that Kerby is up for a nomination tonight with the CFDA, and so it’s not just a celebration of one black person, but it’s a whole party!

None of us could take our eyes off of her belt, which blissfully and effortlessly read “Every N***a Is A Star.” Well, if we didn’t need another reason to believe that Issa is rooting for everyone Black…now we have one.

Joanna Simkin, Issa Rae’s makeup artist, revealed that “her overall look was very ‘Diana Ross’ and I found the perfect nude lip shade to create a subtle pop of color.” Simkin used Cover Girl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Coffee Crave ($7.99 at Ulta.com).She gave us polished glam with bronzed skin, and a champagne smokey eye with a nude lip. The glittery look was a nod to Swarovski! Skimkin told Hello Beautiful, “In honor of the CFDA host Swarovski, I wanted to give her eyes a little sparkle.” Simkin used Cover Girl’s Tru Naked Chocoholic Palette ($9.96 at Walmart.com). This scented palette not only smells good but also is perfect for day to night wear. Instead of highlighting with a golden color, Simkin used deep brown shades on the inner corner of her eyes. Then, she paired a loose silver glitter with Cover Girl’s Look Lock Up Setting Spray ($11.99 at Ulta.com). She kept her hair off her face, opting for some beautiful hang time in a mid-pony.

We’re loving this entire look!

