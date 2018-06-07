Employment Opportunities 6-6-18

Systems Scientist

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, Dept. of Computer Science in Pittsburgh, PA. Resp. for the following duties: Leading & advancing development of KeYmaera X theorem prover for differential dynamic logic in hybrid systems; Resp. for maintaining & advancing soundness-critical prover kernel; Resp. for advancing the KeYmaera X prover tactics & automatic proof search procedures, & its user interface & database storage; Helping, supporting, & advising KeYmaera X development activities of students & postdocs; Advancing verified runtime validation techniques ModelPlex & its implementation & use in KeYmaera X; Conducting case studies in safety-critical cyber-physical systems verification; Implementing code generators & arithmetic decision procedures; Creating documentation, tutorials, & interactive web pages for learning cyber-physical systems verification in KeYmaera X. Reqs: Ph.D. or foreign equiv. degree in Computer Science or related field; 2 years of exp. w/the following: development of theorem provers; deductive verification of hybrid systems; functional programming in Scala or closely related functional languages; web programming, including HTML/CSS, AngularJS, REST, & Spray; use & programming in Mathematica; & database programming in functional languages; Exp. w/research on hybrid systems verification; Exp’d w/creating & conducting tutorials, assembling & programming robots, & interfacing w/sensors, actuators, device drivers. Resumes to: Ms. Colleen Everett, Computer Science Department, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, GHC 7007, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Assistant Teaching Professor

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, Dept. of Computer Science in Pittsburgh, PA. Responsible for the following duties: Teach graduate & undergraduate students in Computer Science; Research, write & publish in the field of Computer Science; Serve on faculty committees, Departmental & University; Advise graduate and& undergraduate students as assigned; & Perform other academic duties as required. Reqs: Must have Ph.D. or foreign equiv. degree in Computer Science or related field, or be near completion of Ph.D. degree or foreign equiv. degree in Computer Science or related field. Resumes to: Ms. Colleen Everett, Computer Science Department, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, GHC 7007, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Seneca Valley School District

Secretary

Permanent 12-month position. Requirements: High school diploma. Must pass the district secretarial test when scheduled; strong organization skills, high attention to detail required, effective communicator and strong interpersonal skills; technology competency. Salary $27,215/year. Please apply on Talent Ed and submit required information to www.svsd.net/Employment. Applications accepted until position is filled. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Assistant Principal

12-month position, grades 5-6; available immediately; salary regionally competitive; PA Principal K-12 certification required; elementary admin. experience preferred; work with technology, curriculum alignment and data driven instruction; strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Submit required information to Talent Ed at: www.svsd.net/Employment. Deadline: June 20, 2018. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Chief Academic Officer (CAO)

The Environmental Charter School is looking for a highly dedicated and experienced CAO. As a senior member of the leadership team, the ECS Chief Academic Officer (CAO) will provide academic, cultural, programmatic, and strategic leadership across all ECS Campus schools. The CAO will work to ensure ECS is known for academically rigorous curriculum, equitable practices, and emotionally safe schools. To learn more and to apply visit: https://ecspgh.org/careers/.

Bank Investment

Risk Specialist

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Bank Investment Risk Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA to work within the Market Risk Management department and provide advanced quantitative and financial analyses utilizing financial risk modeling software programs and modeling tools in support of monitoring market risk. Specific duties include: (i) operating financial models related to market risk, liquidity risk, capital adequacy, regulatory reporting requirements and/or credit/counterparty exposures; (ii) maintaining risk management models including review and validation of data sources, documentation, outputs; (iii) analyzing results of various processes such as Value-at-Risk (VaR) models, Potential Future Exposure (PFE) models, economic capital models, liquidity stress tests, backtesting and/or P&L attribution to support current regulatory requirements; (iv) assessing and understanding movements in risk parameters and their impact on risk; (v) leading and executing analytical projects, from solution design and data integrity evaluation through documentation and implementation; (vi) partnering with model developers to design and user acceptance test new market risk models; and (vii) developing reporting infrastructure, including databases, for financial products, leveraging knowledge of computational methodologies and assisting other business groups to better utilize system capabilities and meet requirements.

Master’s degree in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Statistics, or Applied Mathematics is required. Must know (from any completed university-level coursework, seminars, workshops, or real-world, hands-on experience) the following: (i) financial instruments and markets (i.e., interest-rate, foreign-exchange and commodity price risks) and corporate credit risk management concepts including asset pricing, portfolio analysis and Value at Risk; (ii) markets and pricing financial engineering products for financial products including fixed income securities and derivatives; (iii) statistical methods for analyzing financial data including regression and time series analyses using statistical languages; (iv) probabilistic techniques for finance including financial models that rely on stochastic calculus; (v) numerical methods for finance including Monte Carlo and optimization methods and finite difference methods for partial differential equations; and (vi) modeling and analysis of financial data using languages including R, C++, and Matlab.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 293460BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Full Stack Software Engineer

(Product Development)

Lucas Systems, Inc. seeks Full Stack Software Engineer (Product Development). Position requires related degree, experience, and skills. Work location: Wexford, PA. Please mail resumes to: Tina Goodman, Lucas Systems, Inc., 11279 Perry Highway, Suite 400, Wexford, PA 15090.

