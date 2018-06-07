Crayola Is Launching A Gender Fluid Makeup Line With ASOS

Crayola has been using their brand to inject color into the beauty game in a whole new way. Your favorite childhood brand has been stepping into adulthood, partnering with other companies to create pigmented products. From their collaboration with Sally Hansen for a nail polish line to working with Clinique to launch Chubby Stick Lip Color Balms ($17.50 at Macys.com), the success has led consumers to want more.
Crayola is delivering what the customer wants by launching a 58 product beauty line with British brand, ASOS. The line will feature highlighters, color changing lipsticks (we want!), eyeshadow palettes, colorful mascaras and more. The collection will consist of a whopping 95 (yes, 95) different colors throughout their assortment.
Crayola proudly defines the line as gender fluid and claims their goal is to “empower people to confidently be themselves.” The line is vegan and cruelty-free. Pricing goes from $14.50 for their Lip And Cheek Crayon to $40 for a Crayola Makeup Brush And Pencil Kit Set. It is available exclusively at ASOS.com.
Beauties, will you be buying? Tell us in the comment section!
