Bids and Proposals 6-6-18

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on June 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180525 LRV HVAC Micro Control Cards

B180529A Elevator & Escalator Inspection Service

B180530A Ready to Use Coolant/Anti-Freeze

B180531A Fire Alarm System Testing & Certification

B170642AR5 Cummins ISB Engine Replacement Parts

B171181AR Non Destructive Testing of Rail for Internal Flaws

B180210AR Meritor Drive Train & Front Axle Parts

B180534A HVAC On Call Services

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180532A Solid Waste Removal & Disposal-Lamp Recycling

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM June 13, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1694

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1694 – Refurbishing Main Pump Station Overhead Crane shall be received at the of Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 until 2:00 P.M., Prevailing Time Tuesday, July 3, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority for $100.00 (nonrefundable and no cash or credit cards will be accepted). Bid Security shall be furnished by Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN New O&M Auditorium, located at 3300 Preble Avenue, on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Bidders are encouraged to attend, however they are not required to have a qualified representative attend the Pre-bid meeting to be eligible to bid on this contract.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed, in writing, to Mr. Cody Edgell, Project Engineer I, by email to cody.edgell@alcosan.org, or by phone to (412) 734-6260, or fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

David W. Borneman, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR

QUONSET HUT RENOVATION AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FACILITY SERVICES SITE, AMP-02

IFB #600-22-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Quonset Hut Renovation at Northview Heights Facility Services Site, AMP-09. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

General Construction estimate – $102,000 to $150,000

Electrical Construction estimate – $16,000 to $24,000

Mechanical Construction estimate – $42,000 to $62,000

The construction work is estimated to begin in September of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, May 28, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, http://www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Quonset Hut

HACP Facility Services Site located at Northview Heights

533 Mt. Pleasant Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

until 2:00 p.m. June 28, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority invites separate sealed bids for the following coverages:

Commercial General Liability

Commercial Property Insurance

Commercial Automobile Insurance

Coverage to become effective October 1, 2018, 12:01 A.M., for a one year period.

Bid closing date is 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

For bid information and copies of the Invitation for Bids, contact Christy Kemp, Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301, 724-228-6060 Ext. 128 or christyk@wchapa.org. The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS AT BEDFORD DWELLINGS COMMUNITY, AMP-02 REBID

IFB #600-16-18-H Rebid

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements Project in the Bedford Dwellings Community (AMP-02). The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

Mechanical Construction estimate – $170,000 to $248,000

The construction work is estimated to begin in September of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, May 28, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

until 11:00 a.m. June 28, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-02

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of providing Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Services to Port Authority’s Defined Benefit Consolidated Plan 457(b) and 401(a) Defined Contribution Plan. The required services include, but are not limited to: recommending an allocation of plan assets among managers to the Retiree Committee, recommending an investment policy and strategy to the Retiree Committee, directing the plans future investments and in the overall portfolio composition, when appropriate with Retiree Committee concurrence. The Agreement will be for a three-year period with the option to extend the term of the Agreement up to an additional two years at the sole discretion of Authority.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after June 1, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSFAIB – Pro Fin Advisory/Invest/Bank for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 1:30 p.m., prevailing time, June 12, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, July 2, 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PROTECTIVE COVERINGS OF VACANT UNITS

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-24-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

IFB #300-24-18 PROTECTIVE COVERINGS OF VACANT UNITS AUTHORITY WIDE

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on June 22, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

June 14, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Invitation for Bids

Sealed bids for the Harrisville Borough Storm Water Sidewalk-curb cut Project will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, July 10, 2018. All Bids must be plainly marked “Bid – Harrisville Borough Storm Water Sidewalk-curb cut Project” on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on July 11, 2018 at 10:00am, in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16003.

Bids will be received for the following:

Harrisville Borough Storm Water Sidewalk-curb cut Project according to the specifications in the bid package.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Harrisville Borough Municipal Building at 117 South Main Street, Harrisville PA 16038 at 11:00 a.m. on June 19, 2018.

Documents can be purchased for the nonrefundable fee of $75.00 for one hard copy set or for the nonrefundable fee of $25.00 for the electronic format set of contract documents, both of which includes PA sales tax, shipping is an additional $15.00. To access the electronic format the bidder must have a valid email address and will require an internet connection. All checks shall be made payable to “The EADS Group, Inc.” Bidders must purchase the Contract Documents (in either format) from “The EADS Group, Inc.” to be eligible to bid this project.

Project documents can be picked up at The EADS Group Clarion Office located at 15392 Route 322, Clarion, PA 16214. The main contact for the project is Zac Sansom and can be reached by email at zsansom@eadsgroup.com or by phone at 814-764-5050. Or Marty English by email at menglish@eadsgroup.com or by phone at 814-764-5050

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Scott J. Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 27, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2018 WATER RELAY CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-325-101-0

Work under this contract includes the reconstruction and relay of the PWSA public water system including water mains, valves, service connections, and hydrants.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than June 20, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on June 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: