Legal Advertising Bids & Proposals 6-6-18

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1694 – Refurbishing Main Pump Station Overhead Crane shall be received at the of Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 until 2:00 P.M., Prevailing Time Tuesday, July 3, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority for $100.00 (nonrefundable and no cash or credit cards will be accepted). Bid Security shall be furnished by Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN New O&M Auditorium, located at 3300 Preble Avenue, on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Bidders are encouraged to attend, however they are not required to have a qualified representative attend the Pre-bid meeting to be eligible to bid on this contract.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed, in writing, to Mr. Cody Edgell, Project Engineer I, by email to cody.edgell@alcosan.org, or by phone to (412) 734-6260, or fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

