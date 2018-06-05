Field Negro…The false equivalency game.

Right-wingnuts are a pretty pathetic lot. Rather than own up to the racism and ignorance of one of their own, they try to project and play silly false equivalence games.

Case in point, the saga of Roseanne Barr. There is no need to relive what she did, the entire country is now aware of her bigot tourettes which, unfortunately for her, flared up at the wrong time.

Now, incredibly, wingnuts are trying to compare what a late night comedian joked (albeit a vulgar one) about a fellow white woman to what Roseanne said about a woman of color. As if Ivanka trump’s ancestors have a history of being treated as less than human in this country. And here is the thing: Samantha Bee actuallyapologized to Ivanka trump for calling her the c-word. Ivanka’s father, who was the target of Bee’s ire, still has not apologized for all the racist and crude things that he has said and done to other people. Ironically he is now asking for Bee to be terminated. (These folks have no sense of irony.) This same president who called a reporter the c-word some time ago, is now asking that someone be terminated for calling his daughter the very same thing. His White House is calling for TBS to take action against Bee, but the president is still not commenting on what Roseanne tweeted. Any leader with even the slightest shred of morality in his DNA would do that, but not this one. He does not want his base to think that he is weak when it comes to their embrace of white nationalism, and he does not want to cave to the politically correct multi-cultural crowd.

The right-wingnuts are now also asking for Joy Reid’s scalp because of posts on her blog years ago. To their credit, MSNBC is supporting Reid, at least for now. But right-wingnuts are great at creating controversies where they are none (war on Christmas), and no one plays the victim card better than they do.

Reid has apologized again(as she should) but that is not enough. If Roseanne has to go the so does Reid and Bee. Their sins? Being in the wrong ideological camp.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Wrap. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Snowflake! Still waiting on your leader to comment on Roseanne……