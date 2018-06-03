Blacks comprise 16 percent of new city full-time hires over past year—good or bad?

One might initially think that African Americans comprising nearly 16 percent of Pittsburgh’s new full-time hires in the last year—when the Black population in the city is around 25 percent—falls short of the mark. But there are many ways to look at the numbers.

If, of that 25 percent, two-thirds are working-age adults, and half of them are already employed—you are already down to 8 percent of the population to draw from for new positions with the city. Yet, City of Pittsburgh Director of Civil Service and Personnel Janet Manuel reported last week that the city nearly doubled that with its new hires.

Thus, some people find that number of nearly 16 percent, impressive.

“Janet has a definite commitment to making a difference in that position and seems to be going outside the box to reach people, and I think that’s important,” said Black Political Empowerment Project Chairman and CEO Tim Stevens. “Obviously, as an activist, I’d like to see the numbers higher, but this is an area where the city can be proud. There is movement toward where we’d like to see things, and we believe there’s a commitment to get there.”

Manuel said she would not use the word “impressive” because she’s a tough sell, and like Stevens, would like to see greater minority hiring.

“I’m a hard score, I’m not going to lie, but we are pleased with the progression we’ve made over one year,” she said. “That said, we still have work to do.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who instituted a city-wide “Rooney Rule” requiring minority candidates be interviewed for every job opening, said he wants to see higher numbers, too—particularly in Public Safety hiring.

“It’s good, but I’m looking for numbers higher than the city population average,” he said. “I’d like to see 27 percent, but we have to do better in public safety—and we will.”

According to Manuel’s report, which was first reported by the New Pittsburgh Courier last week and covered city hiring from April 19, 2017 to April 19, 2018, African Americans accounted for 15.9 percent of all city full-time hires. However, African Americans accounted for only 12 percent of the full-time public safety hires.

Stevens noted there are a number of factors that can affect that; community police relations—which, he said, have been improving in recent years; racially biased hiring procedures—which have been eliminated following a lawsuit, and just the strictures of those particular jobs.

“A lot of this is stuff—attitudes generally about policing, let alone as a career—are not in the city’s control,” he said. “I mean, I’ve often said you couldn’t pay me to be a police officer, it’s a tough job. I couldn’t do it.”

Manuel said Pittsburgh is not alone in that respect.

“Increasing diversity in public safety is a challenge for every city,” she said.

Manuel also noted that the 34 promotions of African Americans during the same time frame bodes well for increasing diversity. “There were three promotions to management-level positions in my department alone—four if you include me,” she said. “When you think of Diversity and Inclusion, it’s about increasing representation at all levels. The Rooney Rule solidifies what we’re already working toward. There is a vast pool of diverse talent out there that has to be captured.”

