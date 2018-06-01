Debbie's Lifestyles
On to Africa (Debbie's Lifestyles Photos May 30)


COMMITTEE & SCHOLARS—Nnenna Anyanwu, Kim Olday, Casey McMullen, Donna Alexander, Kassi Horton and Michelle Jones. (Photos by Debbie Norrell)

On Saturday, April 21, the executive board of the African Heritage Classroom Committee (AHCC) and the 2018 AHCC scholars gathered for a luncheon at the beautiful Senti Restaurant to celebrate their upcoming trips to Africa.

AHCC SCHOLARS—Jawanza Rand, Sierra Mason, Kassi Horton, Nnenna Anyanwu, Matthew Tembo and Casey McMullen

For three of the six students this will be their first time going to the Motherland; for one of the six it will be their first plane ride. The students are Sierra N. Mason, Kassi Horton, Mathew Tembo, Jawanza Kalonji Rand, Nnenna Anyanwu and Casey McMullen. The scholars will study in Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia and Tanzania. Each developed their own program and this year the scholars will travel in honor of Dr. Ralph Proctor, who has made numerous contributions of African artifacts to the African Heritage Classroom.

The luncheon was hosted by Donna Alexander, AHCC chair, Kim Olday and Michelle Jones from the University of Pittsburgh. The African Heritage Classroom is one of 30 Nationality rooms at the University of Pittsburgh and was dedicated in 1989.

 

