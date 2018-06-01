Lebron James would have hated to face Dennis Rodman! (May 30)

:10—I am a lot of things but stupid ain’t one of them. While I remain a LeBron hater… He’s a bad man. But is he bad enough to beat the Warriors in this year’s Finals?

:09—Clacey and Chip… AKA C&C (big smile). Let it go, people. You two haven’t picked a winner since you picked each other. Bam!!!

:08—Speaking of LeBron…he is in fact one of the greatest of all-time. Doesn’t make my top five but so be it. But every great player had a stopper! Wilt had Russell, Michael had Dumars and Charles had McHale. The East has to find a stopper for LB or this is gonna be an annual repeat.

:07—To that point. The man for the job would be Dennis Rodman. He didn’t only “D” you up but he got on your last damn nerve! Anyone that kicks it with Kim Jong Un must be feared and respected.

:06—I am trying my very best to understand how the 32 billionaires that own and operate NFL teams can all be that dumb… or are they??? Anyway, do they really think that telling the players they have to stay in the locker room while the national anthem plays is the only way they can protest? Are – you – serious? Wait and see how well that works.

:05—A shoutout one more time for “Blanche.” She is a devoted reader…one of 10, ha ha. And for that she is now in “The Locker Room.” Keep reading, Ms. Blanche! The truth will set you free!

:04—I had Golden State out the gate winning the NBA Championship and I am staying with it. LeBron you’re going down again. Take it to the bank.

:03—It appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates are just what they appear to be. An average team with above-average talent that has below-average ticketing and bats that on occasion can hit for average. It’s about to get real!

:02—Trust me on this. The movie “Break In” is a bit predictable and you’ve kinda been there – done that. But to see Gabrielle Union in jeans and a T-shirt is well worth the price of admission, minus the senior discount! I gave her four basketballs just for the jeans.

:01—I know, I know, I know, you’ve been waiting and wondering for a long time. But the wait is finally over. Get ready to “Feel the sensation” one more time. And this one is “Truly for You”…The legendary truly yours models and the fabulous sensation models will join their cat walk forces and present a fashion extravaganza to be remembered…..One last time! Mark your calendar for “Summer Fashion Greatness.” Coming to you live and in serious color at the Racquet Club in Monroeville Saturday, July 7, 7 to 11 p.m. The fireworks will still be popping hot fun in the summertime. Fashion show, live dancing, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, live photos, VIP’s & Celebs, Free parking and the 2018 Public Service Awards. Tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call 412-628-4856 for information. What can I tell ya…We’re Back!!!

:00—GAME OVER.

