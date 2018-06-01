“Heart and Soul”: The Book Launch (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 30)

According to Robert Hill, editor of “Heart and Soul, The Remarkable Courtship and Marriage of Josh and Virginia Craft Rose” by Mary Ellen Butler is a must read. The book details the Courtship and Marriage of Joshua Rose and Virginia Craft Rose. Butler’s original purpose in writing this biography of her parents was to lay down an account of their lives for the benefit of their progeny, particularly her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

When the book’s male protagonist, Joshua Rose, was director of the Centre Avenue YMCA summer camp at Indian Head, Pa., the Pittsburgh Courier published articles in the early 1930s about his success in enrolling Pittsburgh kids. When Josh and Virginia Craft Rose married in 1934 the wedding was covered in the Pittsburgh Courier. The story now comes full circle with the April 29 book launch at the John Heinz History Center. It happened and the New Pittsburgh Courier was there.

More than 100 attended the lively book launch, and Mary Ellen Butler was presented with a beautiful bouquet from her AKA sorors. Numerous members of Alpha Phi Alpha were in the audience showing support for Joshua Rose. The discussion also featured national lecturer Peggy Trotter Dammond Preacely, niece of the book’s protagonists, Robert Hill as master of ceremonies, and Sam Black, Director of African American Programs, John Heinz History Center.

