Pittsburghers Speak Out—on new NFL national anthem policy…


“It’s not really about the players, it’s about the money. The money that comes through the NFL is not all White people’s money, but White people have learned a way to control society with making money move. And if they can shift enough money for the NFL not to make enough profit, then they will do anything in their power to change what is going on…the NFL is not against protesting. But when you start talking about someone’s home or someone’s financing, it’ll make anybody do anything…the NFL took the stage away from us as Black people.”
MARCUS JOHNSON
MORNINGSIDE

Last week, the National Football League approved a new rule stating that all league players must stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to each game…if you’re on the field. But players who do not want to stand are permitted to remain off the field, in the locker room or in the tunnel. Players who kneel or don’t stand on the field for the anthem will cause the team to be fined. Teams can discipline players who wish to remain off the field during the anthem. This controversial new policy has the sports world buzzing, and Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured reactions from local residents…

 

