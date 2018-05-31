Religion
New Pittsburgh Courier's Church Circuit Calendar (May 30)


MOUNT CARMEL SPRING REVIVAL
MAY 30-JUNE 1—Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., North Versailles, will hold its Annual Spring Revival at 7 p.m. nightly at the church. The Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, distinguished author, will be the guest revivalist. Dr. Waller is also pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia. For more information, call 412-823-2841.

