New Horizon Theater ends 26th season with ‘Sassy Mamas’

What do you say to taking chances? That’s one of the themes in the romantic comedy “Sassy Mamas” that will end New Horizon Theater Inc.’s 26th season.

Written by Celeste Bedford Walker and directed by Eileen J. Morris, who has guest-directed more than 16 plays for New Horizon Theater Inc., the comedy tells the story of three sassy, sophisticated women of substance who find themselves uniquely single. They decide to take a proactive approach to love by pursuing younger men.

“Our last play of the season has been a romantic comedy because it appeals to our audience, which is high percentage of women,” explained New Horizon Theater Inc. board chairperson Joyce Meggerson-Moore. “This will be one they’ll really enjoy. The play is not just about the relationships with younger men and older women. It’s more than that. One of the women is a former ambassador and she has a deeper conversation with a former football player. There are deeper conversations than people think.”

Morris concurs.

“You’ll definitely have a good time and it has a lot of humor. It’s the kind of show that speaks to human beings,” Morris said. “It gives you permission to explore possibilities, discover who you are, what you want in your life and how to make that happen. Sometimes we’re too safe and we have to explore what life has to offer.”

“Sassy Mamas” stars Brenda Marks (who last performed on the New Horizon Theater stage in “The Old Settler”); Karla Payne (who was last seen in New Horizon’s “Lotto”); Corey Lankford (also a member of New Horizon’s “Lotto” cast and “The Ballad of Emmett Till”); Tracey D. Turner (last seen in New Horizon Theater’s 2003-2004 season production of “Blue”) and newcomers Darrin Mosley and Brylan Slay.

“We have a real sound cast in this play and we’re happy to have these new actors to groom their skills on our stage. We’ve had a wonderful season,” Meggerson-Moore said. “We have three main stage plays and one special event each year so it’s a year-round commitment. The season started with ‘The Girls of Summer,’ then we had ‘Detroit ’67,’ then our annual fundraising event with singer Melba Moore and Levi Barcourt and we’re ending with ‘Sassy Mamas.’ We’re excited about this lineup and we’re excited to have Eileen back.”

“Sassy Mamas” is funded in part by grants from Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh Program, a partnership of the Pittsburgh Foundation and the Heinz Endowments, Allegheny Regional Asset District, Chris Moore Communications Inc., Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

Performances will be held at the Carnegie Library Auditorium in Homewood for three weekends beginning June 1, through June 17. Friday and Saturday evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 senior rate (ages 65 and above. Group rates are available for 10 or more). For tickets go to newhorizontheater.org; call 412-431-0773, visit Dorsey’s Digital Imaging on Frankstown Ave. or purchase online at brownpapertickets.com.

