Courier wins Golden Quill Award for best Front Page Design


The New Pittsburgh Courier took home first-place honors in the category of “Front Page Design,” during the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s annual Golden Quill Awards, May 24. In this photo, Courier managing editor Rob Taylor Jr. and Courier editor and publisher Rod Doss are pictured with the Golden Quill Award. Courier graphic designer Kathleen Yocum also received honors for her design of the Dec. 27, 2017 Courier front page.

 

 

