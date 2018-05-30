Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-30-18

Estate of BARBARA TRACY a/k/a BARBARA E. ROSENBLUM, Deceased, of Jefferson Hills Borough Allegheny County, PA No. 021803040 Nancy R. McTighe, Executrix, 6227 Mellon Park Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or to Gary Milnes, BRANDT, MILNES & REA, PC attorneys, 310 Grant Street, Suite 1109, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of JAMES J. JACOBS, Deceased of Pittsburgh, No. 021707307 of 2017. Sabine U. Jacobs, Adm. or to c/o Jacqueline H. Brangard, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C., Attys., 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of GEORGE WILLIAM MECHEM, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 06611 of 2017. David Mechem, Extr. c/o Robert C. Watson, Esq., 1700 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of GLORIA J. COURY, Deceased, of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-00716 Deborah L. Lesko, Executrix, 373 Vanadium Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to M. Lawrence Shields III, Esquire, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of JOAN EMMA BARUFALDI a/k/a JOAN BARUFALDI, Deceased, of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-03185, John A. Barufaldi, Jr., Executor, 20 Wabash Avenue, Morgan, PA 15064 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

