Legal Notices 5-30-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Thomas Kern, deceased, Case No. 021802870 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 3, 2018, a Petition was filed by Carole Kern, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Thomas Kern, deceased, in the real estate located at 419 West 8th Avenue, Tarentum, PA 15084, and determine that fee simple title is in Carole Kern. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Carole Kern will seek an Order adjudging that Thomas Kern’s title is in herself.

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest and Qualifications from experienced firms for contract administration and construction inspection services until 4:00 p.m., on June 22, 2018, for the following:

CONTRACT ADMINISTRATION AND CONSTRUCTION

INSPECTION SERVICES

FOR THE

WEST OHIO STREET AND RIDGE AVENUE BRIDGES PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

BTE PROJECT NO. 99206

MPMS NO. 27300

The project involves replacement of the existing West Ohio Street Bridge crossing over two active railroad tracks, and removal of the Ridge Avenue Bridge crossing over the same tracks, in the North Shore neighborhood. The new structure will be a single-span composite weathering steel welded plate girder bridge with painted fascia beams. Both bridges are within the vicinity of the Allegheny Commons Park.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site: http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS –WEST OHIO STREET AND RIDGE AVENUE BRIDGES – CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION AND CONTRACT ADMINISTRATION OR L00021

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” before submitting a Statement of Interest. See Advertisement on ECMS.

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is January 30, 2019.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

May 22, 2018

The Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest continuously, without time limit, until the County may enter into a sufficient number of contracts to make a sufficient number of qualified appraisers available to request proposals for specific projects, for the following assignment:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL SERVICES OPEN END CONTRACT

VARIOUS PROJECTS,

AS NEEDED, IN VARIOUS

MUNICIPALITIES

PROJECT NO. ACAP-OPEN

Submit your Letter of Interest by postal mail or email to:

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

Room 501, County Office Building

542 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attention: David L. Wright, P.E., Project Manager

dwright@alleghenycounty.us

The Director will receive Letters of Interest for these contracts, with accompanying evidence of acceptance by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to qualify for its Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) contract process. Appraisers that appear on PennDOT’s current ITQ list automatically qualify to provide appraisal services to Allegheny County.

The County encourages responses from small firms, minority and women owned firms, and firms that have not previously worked for the County. The County’s minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these contracts will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation. Certification of MBE’s and WBE’s proposed by each firm is mandatory. Firms that are not able to meet these goals must provide an acceptable explanation why in their letters of interest. We encourage you to examine the Department Guidelines for Consultant Services available on the Department’s web site.

By a Request for Proposal, the Department of Public Works will notify the qualified firms under contract to submit proposals for each assignment. The County will base final selection of the firm for each assignment on the lowest price and/or shortest time to deliver, depending on circumstances. The Director may reject any or all Letters of Interest/Proposals and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest/Proposals.

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE FY 2018 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR THE CDBG, HOME, ESG, AND HOPWA PROGRAMS

The notice is hereby given by the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA that it’s draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan has been prepared. The City intends to submit its FY 2018 Annual Action Plan in the amount of $13,913,919 for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds; $2,362,447 in HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) funds; $1,148,214 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds; and $948,891 in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) funds. The FY 2018 Annual Action Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before July 2, 2018.

The City will hold a public hearing on the draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive testimony or comments on the draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan document. The meeting will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in the First Floor Conference Room, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The building is handicapped accessible through the rear.

In order to obtain the views of citizens, public agencies and other interested parties, the City of Pittsburgh will place its draft Annual Action Plan for FY 2018 on display and online from May 31, 2018 through June 29, 2018, at the City of Pittsburgh’s website (http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cdbg/

index.html). Copies of the plan may also be examined during normal hours of operation at the following locations:

Office of Management and Budget Community Development Division

200 Ross Street, Second Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Urban Redevelopment Authority

200 Ross Street, Tenth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street, Ninth Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa 15219

The City of Pittsburgh’s proposed activities for funding under the FY 2018 Annual Action Plan, are on display or maybe viewed on the City of Pittsburgh’s website (http://pittsburghpa.gov/information/budget). The entire FY 2018 Capital Budget for the City of Pittsburgh is also listed.

Information will be available for review for a period of 30 days. Written or verbal public comments on the draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan will be received until 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 29, 2018 and should be directed to the City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), attention Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The phone number is (412) 255-2211, fax number is (412) 393-0151, and the TDD number is 7-1-1.

The draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan was developed after conducting initial public hearings and receiving both written and verbal comments, requests, and identified needs from the local community. If you are interested in attending the public hearing and need special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, and/or if you wish to present testimony or comment on the document, please contact Mr. Jerry Cafardi at (412) 255-2162, by Friday, June 8, 2018.

If the City would undertake an activity that would result in the displacement of families or individuals, then the City would utilize its policy for minimizing such displacement. Furthermore, the City is responsible for replacing all low- and moderate-income housing units that may be demolished or converted as a result of CDBG Funds.

All interested persons, groups, and organizations are encouraged to attend this public hearing and will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the proposed plan and use of Federal funds under the draft FY 2018 Annual Action Plan.

Michael Petrucci, Assistant Director for Community Development

City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget

SPORTS & EXHIBITION AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

AND ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION DERIVED FROM THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF NET POSITION

Assets

Current assets $ 82,269,464

Noncurrent assets 961,693,936

Total assets 1,043,963,400

Deferred Outflows of Resources 61,027,374

Liabilities

Current liabilities 40,343,079

Noncurrent liabilities 694,511,238

Total Liabilities 734,854,317

Net Position

Net investment in capital assets 300,541,033

Restricted for capital activity and debt service 68,932,952

Unrestricted 662,472

Total net position $ 370,136,457

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF REVENUES, EXPENSES,

AND CHANGES IN NET POSITION

Operating revenues $ 27,373,625

Operating expenses 61,905,038

Operating Loss (34,531,413)

Nonoperating revenues, net 28,823,599

Change in Net Position (5,707,814)

Net position, beginning of year 375,844,271

Net position, end of year $ 370,136,457

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: