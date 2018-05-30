It’s a warm, sunny May afternoon. The kind of afternoon that prompts young minds to think more about escaping school than sitting silent and still at their desks.And yet, in Elizabeth Fulton-Lasley’s third-grade classroom at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on the North Side, there are more than a dozen little bodies sitting in chairs, eyes closed, feet on the floor.

The room is without sound other than the voice of teacher Kathy Flynn-Somerville. She’s leading the students through a body scan, starting with their hair and moving down through their foreheads, eyes, cheeks, neck, chest, spine, hips, knees and feet.

“Can you imagine the blood flowing through your legs?” Flynn-Somerville says.

A chime playing from her phone alerts the students to open their eyes and return their focus back to the classroom.

“I didn’t feel my body because it felt like my body went to sleep,” says My’Ona Mollet, 9.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/is-mindful-meditation-the-new-normal-in-some-pittsburgh-area-schools/