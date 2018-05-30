I’m a slow learner when it comes to race, but I’m trying.

Editor’s Note: As journalists, we spend a lot of time talking with officials and community members and distilling it into stories that explore important issues of our time. But we realize that sometimes it is just more powerful to hear it straight from the source. This is one of those times.

I founded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Writing Awards at Carnegie Mellon University back in 1999. Each year, the award winners attend an event to read their writing, receive a plaque and take a group photo. As I write this, I’m looking at the group photo taken earlier this year — all of the winners along with a few university administrators on either side. And in the center back, you will see a ghostly old white guy who looks photoshopped into the picture. That would be me.

What am I doing there, you might wonder?

I should explain first what the writing awards are: a writing contest open to all high school and college students in the Pittsburgh area. We seek personal narratives dealing with racial and cultural differences and discrimination rather than the safer, less personal reflections about how Martin Luther King, Jr. was a great man and how racism is bad. Given my background, I know how easy it is to spout platitudes about unity while safely ignoring personal complicity and complications. When it comes to writing about minorities in America, us White folks quickly become the minority. We have the choice about whether we want to write about race or not, and many of us choose not to wake up those slumbering ghosts in our closets or wherever we’ve conveniently hid them.

