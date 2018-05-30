Employment Opportunities 5-30-18

Critical Needs Specialist

JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry is hiring a Critical Needs Specialist responsible for assisting clients facing multiple barriers to self-sufficiency access available services and identify solutions to overcome challenges. Apply at www.jfcs.org

Property Management

Community Manager

Come join a winning team serving senior residents in affordable housing. Position open in Allegheny County. Must have experience in property management, managing a large staff, residents, vendors, etc. OneSite Software a plus. Call today for an immediate interview at 412-826-6196 or apply online at www.CareersAtSrCare.org

Apartment Maintenance Technician

Full-time maintenance technician positions in apartment buildings serving senior residents in Squirrel Hill, Mt. Washington, Uniontown, Lawrenceville and Washington, Pa. Must be knowledgeable in all areas of plumbing, electrical and carpentry. Must have a valid Pa driver’s license and reliable transportation. Call for an immediate interview at 412-826-6196 or apply online at www.CareersAtSrCare.org

