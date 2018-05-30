Bids and Proposals 5-30-18

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR

QUONSET HUT RENOVATION AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FACILITY SERVICES SITE, AMP-02

IFB #600-22-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Quonset Hut Renovation at Northview Heights Facility Services Site, AMP-09. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

General Construction estimate – $102,000 to $150,000

Electrical Construction estimate – $16,000 to $24,000

Mechanical Construction estimate – $42,000 to $62,000

The construction work is estimated to begin in September of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, May 28, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, http://www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Quonset Hut

HACP Facility Services Site located at Northview Heights

533 Mt. Pleasant Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

until 2:00 p.m. June 28, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-03

Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

ORACLE/PEOPLESOFT TRAINING

The Authority is requesting proposals from qualified firms that are an Oracle University Authorized Education Provider to provide Oracle/PeopleSoft Training for technical and end user staff to support current software, software upgrades, and personnel changes. The required services include, but are not limited to, (1) establishment of training objectives and measurements of effectiveness; (2) development of training courses and associated materials; and (3) conducting the courses. Authority intends to enter into agreements with pools of up to three (3) firms that can be called upon on an as-needed basis. While it is currently Authority’s intention to enter into agreements with pools of up to three (3) firms, this number may be adjusted up or down, at Authority’s sole discretion, based upon the number of proposals received and Authority’s evaluation of same in relation to its Oracle/PeopleSoft Training service needs.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after May 22, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under one or more of the following ebusiness categories for this RFP:

PROFESSIONAL Professional Services

PSTPD Pro Training Professional Development

PSITS Pro Information Technology

PSSC Pro Software Consulting

Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Melissa Dunbar at (412) 566-5286 or email at mdunbar@portauthority.org.

No Information Meeting will be held for this RFP. All clarifications and answers to questions will be made in writing to firms registered on the Port Authority’s e-business website in the category listed above.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, June 26, 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on June 28, 2018 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

PAINT BOOTH INSTALLATION AT ROSS, EAST LIBERTY,

AND SOUTH HILLS JUNCTION BUILDING 1

SYS-18-09 G

SYS-18-09 H

SYS-18-09 P

SYS-18-09 E

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor and materials for Paint Booth Installation at Ross, East Liberty, and South Hills Junction locations.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after May 29, 2018 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

cdenner@portauthority.org

(412) 566-5117

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

June 12, 2018 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neil H. Holmes Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour

(immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference)

Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate footwear

Transportation will be provided.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

June 28, 2018 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for HUD 2018 Reallocation Funding for Permanent Supportive Housing and Rapid Re-Housing Programs. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS AT BEDFORD DWELLINGS COMMUNITY, AMP-02 REBID

IFB #600-16-18-H Rebid

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements Project in the Bedford Dwellings Community (AMP-02). The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

Mechanical Construction estimate – $170,000 to $248,000

The construction work is estimated to begin in September of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, May 28, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, http://www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Mr. Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

until 11:00 a.m. June 28, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Invitation For Bids

Sealed bids will be received for the Re-bid of Evans City EDCO Park Pool Renovation Project, will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, July 10, 2018. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Re-bid of Evans City EDCO Park Pool Renovation Project.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on July 11, 2018 at 10:00 am, in the Public Meeting Room located on first floor of the County Government Center, Butler, PA.

A Project Walk through meeting will be held on site at 9:00AM on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 located at EDCO Park 154 W. Main St. Evans City PA 16033.

Bids will be received for the following projects:

EDCO Park Pool Renovations Project per specs in bid package will include bids.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the County of Butler, negotiable U.S. Government Bond (at par value or a satisfactory bid bond) executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the total bid of this project (Base bid and all alternates), shall be submitted with each bid.

The successful bidder will be required to submit a 100% performance bond, a 100% labor and materials payment bond and a 10% maintenance bond. Should a bidder desire to submit a bid for more than one package, they can do so provided they are submitted independent of one another in separate envelopes.

Portions of this project are funded by CDBG funding. Therefore, all work is subject to the Davis-Bacon Wage Rates and federally required MBE/WBE, Section 3, and nondiscrimination practices and related matters.

Bids must be submitted on the forms furnished herein. Contact Aquatic Facility Design Inc., to obtain bid package. $100 per sets can be mailed, if requested, at the bidder’s expense. Aquatic Facility Design Inc., 183 Moore St, Millersburg, PA 17061 (717) 692-0539, contact Brent Boyer.

A copy of the Bid Documents will be available for review at the office of the Butler County Park and Recreation Department, 184 Alameda Park Road, Butler, PA 16001, during regular business hours.

Butler County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of a Bid, and to waive informalities, and to award the Bid in the best interest of Butler County. No Bid may be withdrawn for thirty (30) days following the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie A. Osche, Chairman

Kimberly D. Geyer

Kevin E. Boozel

Attest:

Scott Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,

800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3108 – Driver’s Education on-Road Training

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on June 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180525 LRV HVAC Micro Control Cards

B180529A Elevator & Escalator Inspection Service

B180530A Ready to Use Coolant/Anti-Freeze

B180531A Fire Alarm System Testing & Certification

B170642AR5 Cummins ISB Engine Replacement Parts

B171181AR Non Destructive Testing of Rail for Internal Flaws

B180210AR Meritor Drive Train & Front Axle Parts

B180534A HVAC On Call Services

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180532A Solid Waste Removal & Disposal-Lamp Recycling

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM June 13, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3109 – Emergency Mass Notification Services Product

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 14, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2018 CATCH BASIN

REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-424-101-0

Work under this contract includes the replacement and rehabilitation of the PWSA catch basins and inlets and/or storm and combination facilities within the public sewer system as directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than June 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on May 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND HARDWARE REPLACEMENT

(FORCED ACCOUNTS)

IFB# 600-25-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND

HARDWARE REPLACEMENT (FORCED ACCOUNTS)

IFB# 600-25-18

The documents will be available no later than May 21, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on June 8, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

May 31, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, June 8, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

PURCHASE OF WATER

PITCHERS AND FILTERS

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA99

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than May 31, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Request for Proposal

ACHA-1597 Real Estate Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from quailed firm/individuals to provide Real Estate Service, per specifications for properties within the City of Duquesne, with in Allegheny County.

Request for Proposals and contract documents are on file and may be obtained, at no charge, in the Purchasing Department of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2435 or email at gphillips@achsng.com.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room on the 12th Floor. Proposals are due by 10:00 a.m. local time, Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for Allegheny County Housing Authority.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

