Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Roseanne Barr apologizes for ‘bad joke’ about Obama aide


0 reads
Leave a comment

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Roseanne” on Friday in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett speaks in Washington, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, during the Investing in Women, Peace and Prosperity luncheon of the 2014 US Africa Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was “in bad taste.”

ABC, which produces Barr’s show, “Roseanne,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Roseanne Barr apologizes for ‘bad joke’ about Obama aide

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close