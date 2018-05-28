Habitat for Humanity breaks new ground for houses in Homewood

Typically, Habitat for Humanity helps low-income families become homeowners by helping them help themselves—they put their own “sweat equity” into refurbishing older homes, bringing down the cost of ownership.

But now, the organization is doing something new—as in building new houses. On April 24, it held a groundbreaking celebration for four new single-family houses in Homewood that will be available for first-time homebuyers who go through Habitat’s homeownership program. They put in 350 hours of sweat equity. The mortgage rate? Zero percent.

“Heretofore our focus has been on rehab. Fortunately we’ve gotten a great deal of support from the foundation and corporate community, so we can do more new houses,” said Habitat President and CEO Howard Slaughter. “We hope this project, right here at the gateway to Homewood on Bennett Street, can jump start some major development.”

Though these houses will be available to anyone going through Habitat’s homeownership and financial literacy training, because Habitat has both faith-based and homeless veterans programs, former Pittsburgh Steeler and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier, and Rev. Dr. Daniel B. Merry, senior pastor at Southminster Presbyterian Church, also took part in the ceremony.

“Veterans who have served this country, like me and Dr. Slaughter and countless others recognize the importance of helping veterans become homeowners,” said Bleier. “Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh’s program is unique in that it provides financial counseling, sweat equity and permanent (housing), not provisional or transitional housing.”

Others joining in the ceremony included state Rep. Ed Gainey, Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess; Operation Better Block Executive Director Jerome Jackson; Federal Home Loan Bank Chief Risk Officer Mike Rizzo, Mayor Bill Peduto, and 84 Lumber Owner and President Maggie Hardy Magerko—who, in addition to donating materials for the construction, gave Slaughter an unexpected but very welcome surprise.

“She gave us $25,000 on the spot at the press conference—over and above what’s she’s already contributing. I didn’t know, her staff didn’t know. Nobody did,” he said. “She drove around the neighborhood before the groundbreaking. She’s excited and committed to this project.”

Crews from 84 Lumber will pour the foundations and erect the shells—framing, roofs and brick facades for the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath homes, Slaughter said. The interior work will be done by Habitat volunteers, and the new homeowners.

“We’re doing this because we believe in the people and the community—they told us they wanted more opportunity for affordable homeownership because right now the neighborhood is 59 percent transient,” he said. “And the mortgages will be based on affordability. So if the houses are valued at $100,000 and the family can only afford $85,000, the mortgage will be for $85,000.

“We want this project to benefit the community,” Slaughter said. “It’s on the bus line, and the YMCA and the Carnegie Library are right there. We’re very happy to be a part of this.”

