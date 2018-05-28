DIVERSITY REPORT — Minorities comprise 21 percent of all City of Pittsburgh employees

When Janet K. Manuel joined the Peduto Administration last year as deputy director of Personnel and Civil Service, she was tasked with increasing minority hiring and promotions.

Since then, two things have happened; the city instituted a “Rooney Rule” for all city hiring, and Manuel was promoted to director.

“In April, he told the personnel department—meaning me—to begin enforcing the Rooney Rule for all managerial positions,” Manuel told the Courier last May. “So that means for every opening, we have to interview at least one external and one internal diverse candidate for any position that requires supervising other employees.”

Now, a year later, Manuel has delivered a year’s worth of data to the mayor on the city’s new efforts, and said that regardless of her title, her commitment is the same.

The data was also delivered to the New Pittsburgh Courier on May 21.

“Working in the role of deputy director and now the director role, my focus has always been and will continue to be on improving the sourcing of diverse candidates for the city which should improve the hiring of qualified diverse candidates for the city,” she said.

Manuel said that in addition to its traditional recruiting practices, the city is casting a wider net, both geographically and socially to spur interest in city employment. “We have participated in community events to have an impactful measurement, such as the Cinco de Mayo Festival, The Homewood Block Party, Pride Fest etc.,” she said.

“And we have developed partnerships with the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council, advertised in the Homeland and Recruit Military Magazines and participated in the Immigrant and Refugee Career Fair, African American Experiences in the Military just to name a few of the many monthly recruiting endeavors by the City of Pittsburgh.”

Manuel stresses that while many think primarily of public safety positions when contemplating city employment, there are 17 other departments she is recruiting for, ranging from IT and accounting, to law and public works.

In the data delivered to the Courier by Manuel via email on May 21, she stated that the information gathered is from April 19, 2017 to April 19, 2018.

Overall, “there are 722 minority employees which is 21 percent of the total employee population (3,386) as of May 3, 2018. The City of Pittsburgh experiences the same challenge as other cities but are moving forward to try and diversify the employee population within their Public Safety and Public Works departments,” Manuel wrote the Courier in an email.

“We are confident that our traditional and non-traditional means of recruiting will increase the number of minority candidates and their interest in applying for and obtaining city jobs,” Manuel added.

Below is a breakdown of the data delivered to the Courier by Manuel. The data is from April 19, 2017 to April 19, 2018:

Total Public Safety FT Hires: 227

Total Public Safety FT Females Hired: 37 – 16.30%

Total Public Safety FT Males Hired: 187 – 82.38%

Total Public Safety Non-Disclosed Gender Hired: 3 – 1.32%

Total Public Safety FT Minorities Hired: 42 – 18.50%

Total FT Hires Ethnicity Breakdown (182 Caucasian; African American 28; Unidentified 5; Asian Pacific 5; Two or More Races 3; Hispanic 2 and American Indian 2)

Total Public Safety Promotions: 64

Total Public Safety FT Females Promoted: 19 – 29.70%

Total Public Safety FT Males Promoted: 45 – 70.30%

Total Public Safety FT Minorities Promoted: 12 – 18.75%

Total FT Promotions Ethnicity Breakdown (50 Caucasian; African American 8; Hispanic 2; Unidentified 2; Two or More Races 1 and American Indian 1)

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Hires: 136

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Females Hired: 44 – 31.62%

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Males Hired: 90 – 66.18%

Total Excluding Public Safety Non-Disclosed Gender Hired: 3 – 2.21%

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Minorities Hired: 46 – 33.82%

Total FT Hires Ethnicity Breakdown (84 Caucasian; African American 39; Unidentified 6; Asian Pacific 2; Two or More Races 3 and Hispanic 2)

Total Excluding Public Safety Promotions: 114

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Females Promoted: 57– 50%

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Males Promoted: 57– 50%

Total Excluding Public Safety FT Minorities Promoted: 27 – 23.68%

Total FT Hires Ethnicity Breakdown (86 Caucasian; African American 26; Unidentified 1 and Hispanic 1)

Total FT Hires: 363

Total FT Females Hired: 76 – 21% of FT Hires: Ethnicity Breakdown: (53 Caucasian; 15 African American; 3 Two or More Races; 2 Asian Pacific; 1 Hispanic; 1 American Indian and 1 Unknown)

Total FT Minorities Hired: 78 – 21% of FT Hires. Ethnicity Breakdown: (58 African Americans; 8 Asian Pacific; 5 Hispanic; 5 Two or More Races & 2 American Indian)

Total Promotions: 178

Total Females Promoted: 60 – 34% of Promotions: Ethnicity Breakdown: (39 Caucasian; 15 African Americans; 2 Hispanic; 2 Unknown; 1 American Indian and 1 Two or More Races)

Total Minorities Promoted: 33 – 19% of Promotions: Ethnicity Breakdown: (28 African American; 3 Hispanic; 1 American Indian & 1 Two or More Races)

Total PT Hires: 50

Total PT Females Hired: 21 – 42% of PT Hires. Ethnicity Breakdown: (14 Caucasian; 4 African American; 2 Hispanic and 1 Asian Pacific)

Total PT Minorities Hired: 14 – 28% of PT Hires. Ethnicity Breakdown: (10 African Americian; 2 Hispanic; 1 Asian Pacific and 1 Two or More Races)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: