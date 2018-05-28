Entertainment
Courier’s Kevin Jacob to be featured at BOOM Concepts


A PAINTING previously done by Kevin Jacob.

Beginning June 1 and through June 30, “The Beautiful Ugly” will be on display at BOOM Concepts, 5139 Penn Ave. in Garfield. “The Beautiful Ugly” is a solo exhibition of paintings and works from the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Kevin Jacob, in what he describes as “beautiful figures displayed in an ugly form.” The works feature representations of figures and faces setting new standards of seeing. Jacob’s approach includes using his hands, cotton, cardboard, wood, paper stock, and paint to create the feeling of the works and the “ugliness” at hand. The opening reception is June 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. A question-and-answer session with Jacob will be held, June 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., and a Free Paint and Art Party will be held on June 30.

 

