Coat of Arms is revealed for the new Duchess of Sussex

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created Coat of Arms for the former Meghan Markle — an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.

The Coat of Arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress’ background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills, representing the power of words.

A collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

IT’S OFFICIAL—This photo released by Kensington Palace on May 21 shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19. Others in photo from left, back row: Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row: Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Officials said Meghan, who wed Prince Harry on May 19 in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle, worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design.

