‘Summer has arrived’ — Summer Lee defeats Paul Costa, Gainey and Wheatley also win the May 15 Primary Election

State Rep. Paul Costa had the name recognition, the experience, and, by all accounts, the political connections.

But Summer Lee had the people, and their votes.

In a stunning 68 to 32 percent margin, Lee defeated state Rep. Costa in the May 15 Primary Election. Lee is now the Democratic nominee for the state House District 34 seat, and, in this highly Democratic House district, she’s virtually assured to win the November 2018 general election and become the first African American female from the region outside the City of Pittsburgh limits elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Lee garnered 6,795 votes. Costa finished with 3,182. A total of 9,977 votes were cast.

“It was relief,” Lee told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview after securing the victory. “I was desperately afraid of letting down all the people who supported me. People put their lives on hold, people raised money, people came from out of state to help, others gave more than they really could give…We knocked on doors…I felt relief.”

Lee, 30, is a 2005 Woodland Hills High School graduate, who has a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Lee was raised in North Braddock, and she maintained from the outset of her campaign during a January 2018 launch party that she would be the candidate that could most relate to the people of her community—their problems, concerns, issues, and most importantly, how to help rectify the issues and create real change.

Lee told the Courier that people in her district grew tired of the “system of governance”—she said oftentimes, the “system sends us the candidate,” not the other way around. “If there’s never been a candidate that looks like you, or has your background…then the system is sending you the candidate, and you’re just meant to accept it.”

This time, obviously, the residents of House District 34 did not accept the status quo. More than two-thirds of the voting population punched Lee’s ticket, over an established candidate who had been in the seat for nearly 20 years.

Lee believes Rep. Costa “was in that space for so long, perhaps he wasn’t in tune as to what was going on in some of those most vulnerable areas. We delivered the message.”

Not lost in translation is Lee’s ethnicity. While an independent party candidate may decide to challenge Lee for the House District 34 seat in November, she looks to be a lock in becoming the first Black woman to hold a House seat from this region.

“That’s crazy,” Lee said. “How has it taken us this long? Black women are awesome.”

Lee said she received a congratulatory call from Philadelphia-area members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, who were ecstatic about a Black woman in line to join the House “from the west end of the state.”

Lee told the Courier that it’s difficult for Black women to attain elected positions in non-majority-Black areas, stating the Democratic Party doesn’t “go out their way to help a candidate in a position that they perceive to be a White seat. It’s very difficult for Black women to get the support needed, (even though) we make up the base of the Democratic Party. We come out to vote (Democratic). Black women are always there election after election.”

***

In other Primary Election notes, state Rep. Jake Wheatley held onto his crown as House District 19 representative, defeating upstart Aerion Abney by a 48 to 42 percent margin. State Rep. Ed Gainey easily took the honors in House District 24, garnering 81 percent of the vote.

State Rep. Austin Davis, who became the first African American man to hold a House seat from outside Pittsburgh city limits when he won the District 35 special election in January, ran unopposed in the May 15 primary.

Braddock mayor John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He will run on the Tom Wolf train—the current Pennsylvania governor, no doubt, wants to stay on the state’s top perch as he faces Republican challenger Scott Wagner in the November general election. Wagner’s Lt. Governor mate will be Jeff Bartos.

