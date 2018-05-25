Ladies Who Network: Surviving the Odds (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 23)

The sixth annual Ladies Who Network, presented by Classic Events! on April 28 at the Hosanna House, recognized four media professionals who have survived the odds in one way or another. Here are the honorees…

Darieth Chisholm, a survivor of cyber-bullying and now the founder of 50 Shades of Silence, a social justice multimedia project that includes a feature length documentary, a website with resources and services, motivational and empowerment training materials to help victims find their everyday courage.

Kelly Frey, a mother and WTAE news anchor whose oldest child was born with a rare brain malformation in 2009. Frey shares her journey as a parent of an “extra needs” child on WTAE and social media on her Facebook page named “Building for Bennett.”

Susan Koeppen, a KDKA news anchor who, in 2011, suffered cardiac arrest while training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon. She had open heart surgery in 2012 and has fully recovered. Koeppen is now a national spokesperson for the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation and works closely with the American Heart Association.

Yours truly was also honored as a 29-year breast cancer survivor. I am grateful to share my story of early detection and explaining the importance of a good doctor/patient relationship.

With Lynne Hayes-Freeland as mistress of ceremonies, the honorees received unique awards designed by Ralph P. Watson, founder of Classic Events! Guests enjoyed a vendor showcase and an all-male fashion show choreographed by Tracy Holt of Tracy’s Place. The show featured men’s fashions that spanned from the conservative to the extraordinary.

Watson is the host of Classic Events! Entrepreneur Network on PCTV21 and serves on the Wilkinsburg Planning Commission. Each year Watson strives to honor community leaders who strive to make a difference.

