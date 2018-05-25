EXCLUSIVE: All The Details Behind Kára McCullough’s Miss USA Dress

Lifestyle
Kára McCullough did her final walk as Miss USA looking like a dream. The scientist and beauty queen gave us a vibrant blue, Leanne Marshall dress as her final look to represent the United States.

Her double split, asymmetrical neckline gown moved elegantly as a confident McCullough walked the stage. The evening gown was an automatic hit amongst viewers and she stood out as she crowned the new Miss USA, Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers.

I had a chance to speak with McCullough’s stylist, Marquis Bias, who revealed that the plan was to go with an all-white Meghan Markle-esq look.

“When we initially went in for our first meeting we were dead set on a white gown. That’s what Kara had communicated to me as her vision for her final walk from the beginning.”

McCullough and Bias went to the atelier and are picking out white fabric for a custom gown when plans changed. Bias tells Hello Beautiful, “Out of the corner of my eye I see the blue fabric and I get that little tingle that I always get when inspiration strikes me. I can immediately see Kára on stage draped in this beautiful cerulean gown with bits of the chiffon swirling around her as she moved.”

A week later, Bias received sketches from Leanne Marshall’s office. The above sketch decided the final look. Bias stated, “I immediately knew that it was the one without even looking at the second.” He playfully added, “Of course I looked at the second, which was beautiful, but I’m a man of conviction and when I know, I know.”

…and clearly, Bias knew.

Fashion designer, Leanne Marshall told me, “Kára and I wanted to create something ethereal but bold. The use of silk chiffon, paired with a vibrant and unique color, made this vision possible.” Marshall’s dresses are known for their fluid movement and dreamy vibe, giving off an air of grace and modern class.

What a way to sashay into a new chapter of your life!

