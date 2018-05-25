Coleman’s annual Mother’s Day Fashion Show a home run

Having a fashion show has always been on Cecilia Coleman’s bucket list.

“I’ve always had a passion to have a fashion show,” said Coleman, founder of CC productions. “This is the second year I’ve done this event. Last year people said how much they enjoyed it so we’re doing the second year by popular demand.”

Her Mother’s Day Extravaganza Keeping Mothers Healthy event, held at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, May 13, exceeded her expectations.

“We have awesome women who make this world better. Thank you, Lord, for our moms,” said Rev. Deryck Tines, who served as guest host. “We bless every woman in this place and wish them success and hope that our communities will continue to be better because of them.”

The sold-out event included a fashion show by several Pittsburgh-based designers including S. Moye Fashions, a mime performance to Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama,” soul food buffet, vendors, line dancing by Roland Ford, a Whitney Houston tribute by Tanisha Thomas, magic by A’Star, and music by James Johnson III & Friends.

Coleman partnered with Legacy 412, Afro American Music Institute, Soul Pitt Media, Refined Culture and East End Food Co-op to bring her vision to fruition.

Dance master Ford discussed the importance of being fit. After directing a few line dances, he plugged his Dance and Be Fit Dance initiative that he will be holding at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA on May 23.

“I’m educating and coaching people how to have a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

Ms. Pennsylvania Northern States 2018 Rachel Rakovan spoke about rehabilitating water wells in Africa. The 35-year-old single mother also produces the Pennsylvania Model of the Year pageant. She served as one of the models during the fashion show portion of the evening.

“I wanted people to enjoy live entertainment, a nice dinner and some cake. I was trying to keep it economically feasible for people. This is the second year that it sold out. I am so grateful for all of the people who support me,” Coleman said. “I’m going to continue to do this until people stop supporting me. Each year I try to introduce different designers, different fashions and a different menu to keep people from being bored.”

