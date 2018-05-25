Chamber luncheon celebrates 20 years of growth and success

Architect Howard Graves recalled being among a group of Black business owners that got together to form the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania in 1998. At the time, its membership numbered 50—that’s a tenth of the number who listened to President and CEO Doris Carson Williams tell that story at the chamber’s May 17 annual luncheon at the Omni William Penn.

“We all kicked in $500. So this is great to see. It’s really grown,” said Graves. “It feels good to be one of the founding members.”

As Williams welcomed her guests, she noted that beyond the more than 500 Black business owners and professionals among the chamber’s regular membership, it now also boasts more than 60 nonprofit members and 50 majority businesses, including major corporate institutions and foundations.

“Our boundaries extend from Cambria County, up to Erie, over to the Ohio border, and down to West Virginia,” she said. “Forty major corporations serve as sponsors, as we work to achieve economic parity for the membership.”

She then introduced Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who she called one of the chamber’s staunchest supporters over the years—even before he entered politics.

“In 20 years to go from 50 to 500 members is remarkable and a testament to you and your staff,” he said. “And the chamber has been a great partner to us at the county because as Pittsburgh and the region continue to grow, we want to make sure everyone is included—and the chamber is dedicated to that.”

He then read a proclamation naming May 17 African American Chamber of Commerce Day in Allegheny County.

Williams also thanked her staff; Shawn Hicks and Debbe Parker for their hard work growing the chamber over the years to the point where it could bring in Keeshia Muhammad last to serve as the chamber’s first-ever chief operating officer.

Muhammad highlighted some of the chamber’s newest initiatives including a partnership with Bridgeway Capital that give its clients introductory memberships to the chamber, and its Junior African American Chamber of Commerce partnership with Community College of Allegheny County.

Following lunch, Williams introduced keynote speaker Richard Riazzi, president and CEO of another 20-year supporter, Duquesne Light.

Riazzi recounted how the tiny, fledgling utility Allegheny County Light grew into, literally, a powerhouse thanks to the alternating current patents Nicola Tesla sold to George Westinghouse. It now serves more than 600,000 customers throughout Allegheny and Beaver counties.

“We are also working to increase support for small businesses throughout our supply chain,” he said. “We recently introduced chamber members to our procurement team at a chamber Business Institute event so we could start forging new relationships.”

“For those of you who could make that—there’s the team at that table. I encourage you to go introduce yourselves,” he added. “We are also devising a new supplier diversity strategy, so we can ensure that minority forms are great partners in our growth.”

Following his remarks, Williams and chamber Board Chair Samuel Stephenson gave Riazzi the traditional lapel pin and a “key” award. Stephenson thanked all the speakers and reminded the audience that the chamber’s year-end business luncheon will be held Dec. 6, and will feature keynote speaker Leroy Ball, president and CEO of Koppers Inc.

