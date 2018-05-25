A Missing Piece: Why African-Americans are poorly represented in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

Growing up in Indianapolis, racing has always held a special place in my heart. When the month of May arrived I always knew that I could start hearing the cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway thunder across the “Yard of Bricks.” The smell of the burnt rubber and the gasoline always sparked my imagination of one day being in one of the 33 rocket ships that raced in Speedway every Memorial Day weekend. Growing older the realization arose that my dreams of racing were just that: imagination.