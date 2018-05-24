Public Notices 5-23-18

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Westinghouse Electric Co., Waltz Mill, Madison, PA in the 1980s or 1990s, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

FY 2018 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is updating information contained in the April 4, 2018 advertisement for the FY 2018 Annual Action Plan (AAP), which identifies proposed projects for the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) funds. At the time of the April 4 to May 3, 2018 public comment period, the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had not provided final allocation amounts for the three programs. Proposed projects were based on the 2017 allocations. HUD issued the final 2018 allocation amounts on May 1, 2018: CDBG is $13,727,298.00, HOME is $3,177,459.00 and ESG is $1,122,864.00.

Some projects have decreased/increased, some were dropped and some new projects were added. The purpose of this notice is to provide updated project information based upon HUD final allocations for CDBG, HOME and ESG. Most projects remain the same, however the following adjustments are being made.

CDBG NEW PROJECTS: MPD012 – West Mifflin Borough – Demolition $45,000.00; MPI022 – Dravosburg Borough – Street Reconstruction $100,500.00; MPI050 – Wilmerding Borough – Caldwell Avenue Reconstruction $60,000.00; MPR009 – Avalon Borough – Tot Lot S. Birmingham $20,400.00; MPR013 – Municipality of Mt. Lebanon – Meadowcroft Park ADA Access Project $94,720.00; MRB003 – Harrison Township – 2018 ADA Handicap Ramp Installations $81,320.00; MRB017 – Millvale Borough – Lincoln Avenue ADA Ramps $33,600.00; MRB019 – Leetsdale Borough – Borough Building ADA Ramp $79,000.00; MSW015 – Coraopolis Borough – Kable Way Storm Sewer Separation $175,500.00; MSW035 – Elizabeth Borough – Bayard Street Storm Sewer Separation $192,363.00; MRB021 – Ben Avon Borough – 2018 ADA Ramps $29,000.00; and HOO005 – Allegheny County Economic Development – Allegheny Housing Development Fund $575,753.00.

DROPPED PROJECTS: HSO006 – County-Wide – YouthWorks HIRE; HSO012 – Multi-Municipal – Braddock Youth Program; and MSW025 – Kilbuck Township – Sanitary Sewer Repair.

DECREASED PROJECTS: HSO013 – County-Wide – Modern Office System Training Program (MOST) decreased $45,000.00; AOO002(D) Delivery ACED $159,082.00; AOO002 – ACED 2018 Unspecified Projects $84,835.00.

INCREASED PROJECTS: MPI013 – Leetsdale Borough – Washington Street Sidewalk Replacement $4,957.00; MPR006 – Avalon Borough – Playground Surface Improvements $1,043.00; AOO001(A) – Administration ACED – $542,421.00; AOO001(A) – Administration (Program Income) ACED $274,080.00; AOO001(D) Delivery (Program Income) ACED $109,920.00; and AOO002 – ACED 2018 Unspecified Projects (Program Income) $210,000.00.

HOME INCREASED PROJECTS: HOME01 – 2018 HOME Administration $90,532.00; HOME01 – 2018 HOME Administration (Program Income) $2,314.13 HOME02 – 2018 HOME CHDO Set-aside $135,799.00; HOME03 – 2018 Penn Hills Consortium $31,687.00; HOME04 – 2018 McKeesport Consortium $60,657.00; and HOME05 – 2018 HOME Rental (Rehabilitation, New Construction) $586,654.00; and HOME05 – HOME Rental (Rehabilitation, New Construction) Returned Funds (IU) – $24,012.00

DECREASED PROJECT: HOME05 – 2018 HOME Rental (Rehabilitation, New Construction) – Program Income $3,184.50

ESG DECREASED PROJECTS: 2018 Shelter decreased $2,889.00; and 2018 Administration decreased $235.00

The FY 2018 Annual Action Plan is scheduled to be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before June 29,2018.

The FY 2018 Annual Action Plan is on public display on the County’s website. To view the CDBG, HOME, and ESG projects, go to http://economic.alleghenycounty.us/economic-development/index.aspx.

Public comments will be accepted until June 21, 2018. Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@alleghenycounty.us. Verbal comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044.

Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Architectural or Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

NEW LABORATORY AND INDUSTRIAL WASTE

FACILITY ASSESSMENT

CAPITAL PROJECT S-464

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

New Laboratory and Industrial Waste Facility Assessment

Capital Project Number S-464

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 2:00 pm on May 30, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications.

All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on June 18, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman PE

Director of Engineering

and Construction

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES FOR THE NORTH END FACILITIES

NEW OUTFALL AND DISINFECTION FACILITY (S-461)

NEW SECONDARY CLARIFIERS (S-465)

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Design Services for

North End Facilities

New Outfall and Disinfection Facility (S-461)

New Secondary Clarifiers (S-465)

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on May 31, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all of the services. All interested firms shall demonstrate their qualifications for both capital projects. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on June 14, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman PE

Director of Engineering and Construction

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: