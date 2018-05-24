New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (May 23)

20th Annual Entrepreneur’s Growth and Networking Conference

JUNE 7—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host its 20th Annual Entrepreneur’s Growth and Networking Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., in the Union Building, 4th Floor. The daylong event will include multiple breakout sessions, lunch with keynote speaker Michael DelGrosso and a business building trade show. More than 400 small business managers and owners are expected to attend. Cost: Full Day, including breakfast and lunch, $139; Half Day, $79; Lunch Only, $50. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Procurement Open House

JUNE 7—The Community College of Allegheny County will host a Procurement Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Open House, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Office of College Services, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Fifth Floor in the board room and room 513, Pittsburgh, 15233. The event is designed to give MWDBEs and opportunity to learn about doing business with CCAC. For more information, call 412-237-3020. The event is free.

Intellectual Property Workshop

JUNE 19—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Intellectual Property: What You Need To Know, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6535 Penn Ave. Have you adequately protected the very foundation of your business—the creative ideas and/or unique designs that set you apart from your competition? In this session attorneys from Meyer, Unkovic & Scott will help you better understand the various business considerations with respect to intellectual property law. Discussion topics include: Trademarks, Copyrights, Patents, Non-Disclosure Agreements, and Trade Secrets. The event is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. To register, or for more information, call 412-365-1448.

Corporate Inclusion Conference

JUNE 25—The Corporate Equity and Inclusion Roundtable presents its 6th Annual Conference, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Duquesne University Power Center Ballroom, 1105 Forbes Ave. The event includes breakfast, networking and a keynote address by Candi Castleberry-Singleton, vice president of diversity and inclusion of Twitter. The event is free. To register, visit http://www.ceirpittsburgh.org.

