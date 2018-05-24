Meetings 5-23-18

MEETING CANCELLED

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s regular scheduled board of commissioners meeting for May 24, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 is cancelled.

MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

June 7, 2018

4:00 PM

CCAC Allegheny Campus- Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: