Meetings 5-23-18


MEETING CANCELLED
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s regular scheduled board of commissioners meeting for May 24, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 is cancelled.

 

 

MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
June 7, 2018
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny Campus- Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue,
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

