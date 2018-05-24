Legal Notices 5-23-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Thomas Kern, deceased, Case No. 021802870 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 3, 2018, a Petition was filed by Carole Kern, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Thomas Kern, deceased, in the real estate located at 419 West 8th Avenue, Tarentum, PA 15084, and determine that fee simple title is in Carole Kern. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Carole Kern will seek an Order adjudging that Thomas Kern’s title is in herself.

PETITION NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA, CIVIL DIVISION

The Condemnation by County of Allegheny of the following parcel of land:

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of Three Parcels of Land, now or formerly of William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn, Romualdo Mendez Heirs and Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife, in the Borough of North Braddock, Allegheny County, to reconstruct Dooker’s Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard, to:

GD 18-003718 William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-100, 5,697 square feet of required right-of-way and 3,287 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $3,400.00.

GD 18-003713 Romualdo Mendez (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-124 and 375-N-125, 3,935 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $600.00.

GD 18-003691 Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-115, 749 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TO: William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn, Romualdo Mendez Heirs and Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife, their heirs, successors or assigns:

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Sections 307 and 522 of the Pennsylvania Eminent Domain Code, 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§307 and 522, the County of Allegheny will on July 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. present to the Motions Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Civil Division, a Petition Requesting Order for Possession Upon Condemnor’s Tender of Estimated Just Compensation to the Department of Court Records. The identity of the Motions Judge then presiding can be ascertained in the City County Building located at 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on the date of presentation either in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division located on the 1st floor or in the Assignment Room located on the 7th floor. At the time of presentation, the County will request the Court to authorize the payment into Court of the County’s estimate of just compensation, as identified above, and the entry of an Order granting the County possession of the subject property. The County’s Petition including a proposed schedule of distribution and proposed Court Order may be viewed in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division prior to the date of presentation. Any moneys which the Court may direct be paid into Court will be held by the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division until further Order directing payment of said amounts to the Condemnees and/or persons entitled thereto pursuant to 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 521 and 522.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of a Certain Parcel of Land, in the Borough of Tarentum, Allegheny County, of Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company, to stabilize the slope supporting Tarentum Culmerville Road, southeast of Allegheny Valley Expressway (SR 28).

GD 18-3686 Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 1223-B-75, 1,797 square feet of Required Right-of-way and 6,727 square feet of Temporary Construction Easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 8, estimated just compensation: $800.00.

TO: Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company, its successors or assigns:

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Sections 307 and 522 of the Pennsylvania Eminent Domain Code, 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§307 and 522, the County of Allegheny will on July 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. present to the Motions Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Civil Division, a Petition Requesting Order for Possession Upon Condemnor’s Tender of Estimated Just Compensation to the Department of Court Records. The identity of the Motions Judge then presiding can be ascertained in the City County Building located at 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on the date of presentation either in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division located on the 1st floor or in the Assignment Room located on the 7th floor. At the time of presentation, the County will request the Court to authorize the payment into Court of the County’s estimate of just compensation, as identified above, and the entry of an Order granting the County possession of the subject property. The County’s Petition including a proposed schedule of distribution and proposed Court Order may be viewed in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division prior to the date of presentation. Any moneys which the Court may direct be paid into Court will be held by the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division until further Order directing payment of said amounts to the Condemnees and/or persons entitled thereto pursuant to 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 521 and 522.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

