Sports
Home > Sports

First Football, then Basketball, now Track & Field – Allderdice keeps on winning


2 reads
Leave a comment

THE ALLDERDICE DRAGONS, pictured above, below and to the left, are City League Track & Field Champions for 2018. The meet was held, May 10 and May 12, at the Oliver Track. Courier photographer Will McBride captured the championships in pictures.

 

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading First Football, then Basketball, now Track & Field – Allderdice keeps on winning

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close