Employment Opportunities 5-23-18

Critical Needs Specialist

JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry is hiring a Critical Needs Specialist responsible for assisting clients facing multiple barriers to self-sufficiency access available services and identify solutions to overcome challenges. Apply at www.jfcs.org

Business Analyst-Clinical Documentation Improvement

MModal Services, Ltd. seeks a Business Analyst-Clinical Documentation Improvement in Pittsburgh, PA to oversee & increase use of M*Modal’s leading edge clinical documentation improvement solution suite. BS & 2 yrs. To apply please send resumes to: 1710 Murray Avenue Attn: Lisa Bush Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Underwriting Sales Executive

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company is an independent, locally owned, community-supported public media organization and is home to Pittsburgh’s NPR News station, 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, home of Pittsburgh’s Adult Alternative Music. PCBC is seeking an experienced and successful underwriting sales executive to join its team, to represent WESA/WYEP with businesses and organizations in the Pittsburgh region. This is a key role in our organization and this individual will be responsible for new business development. For complete job description and to apply, go to: www.wesa.fm and follow the employment link. Please no phone calls. PCBC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks diversity in its workforce.

WPXI – News Producer Wanted

Job Description:

WPXI is seeking a full-time newscast producer with great writing, news judgment and creativity to help drive the best local newscasts in Pittsburgh.

The ideal candidate will produce newscasts with a focus on breaking news, severe weather, local news, and live shots.

We’re looking for a naturally curious, competitive producer who is a team player, a strong leader, and who communicates and collaborates with others to create great television and helps collaborate with content on digital platforms every day.

If you’re up to the challenge, this is the opportunity for you!

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting journalism or related field preferred.

2 -3 years of newscast producing experience.

Please send resumes by email to acoulter@wpxi.com or by mail to Amy Coulter, Executive Producer, WPXI TV 4145 Evergreen Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.

NIGHT MONITOR

Healing Children & Families

Since 1953, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 3,800+ children & families each year.

Seeking to fill FT Night Monitor (11 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. shift) positions to mentor, build strong, consistent relationships and see to the safety of the youth during non-awake hours.

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth and interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

Tocqueville

Development Officer, Major Gift Programs

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Office

United Way of Southwestern PA (UWSWPA) focuses on solving the pressing issues you care about by bringing together the entire community — policymakers, corporate leaders, excellent agency partners, and individuals you who want to help – to assist our neighbors in need and develop long-term solutions. No other single local non-profit can mobilize all of these partners and bring them together to achieve results. Together we have the opportunity to transform the lives of so many people throughout Pennsylvania and accomplish long- lasting impact.

UWSWPA is seeking a professional to be responsible for managing Tocqueville Society members (donors contributing $10,000+ annually) and planned giving donor relationships. In addition, the Tocqueville Development Officer will have the responsibility of assisting in the implementation of a comprehensive planned giving program. This work will include, but not limited to, developing and managing relationships with specific assigned donors and prospects with the capacity to give $10,000 or more on an annual basis along with collaborating with other officers to lead the planning and coordination of activities related to the planned giving program.

Bachelor’s Degree required (Minimum); and five plus years of non-profit fundraising experience, with at least three of those years in a role focused on major gift identification, cultivation, solicitation, and recognition. 3- 5 years of experience with various types of planned giving instruments.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

