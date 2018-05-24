CTE program prepares students for employment, higher education

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program celebrated its students and their accomplishments with a graduation ceremony, May 10, at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers Building.

Angela Mike, the executive director of the CTE division since 2010, said that the students “fast-tracked their career pathway by earning stackable industry certification and dual enrollment credits prior to (their traditional high school) graduation.”

Mike told the New Pittsburgh Courier that the CTE program gets students prepared for entry level employment and post-secondary opportunities. They also leave with skills such as “teamwork, communication, digital skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, etc. Their training puts students on the road to upward mobility, entering family sustaining wages.”

Parents should know that the CTE program gives students an opportunity to receive “cost-free training that matches their area of interest on state-of-the-art industry equipment,” Mike said.

In an earlier interview with Mike, she said there are 15 CTE programs in six high schools across the district: Perry, Brashear, Carrick, Milliones/University Prep, Allderdice, and Westinghouse. Each school has its own number of programs. For example, Perry has the Cosmetology, Health Careers Technology and Information Technology programs, while Carrick offers Business Administration, Sports and Entertainment (B.A.S.E.), Carpentry, and Culinary Arts, among others.

Other CTE programs include Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Technology, Emergency Response Technology, Engineering Technology, Entertainment Technology, Finance Technology, Machine Operations, Multimedia Production and Coding, and RHVAC.

Also in the interview, Mike said there were over 500 high school students enrolled in CTE programs.

