CCBC Board of Trustees names Roger W. Davis acting president

Monaca—Community College of Beaver County’s Board of Trustees announced today transition plans for the College, including the appointment of Dr. Roger W. Davis as acting president.

Dr. Davis has served as the Executive Vice President and Provost since May 2016 and will assume his new role effective Monday, May 21. Outgoing president, Dr. Chris Reber, will support him throughout the transition.

Board Chair Dr. Robert Postupac said of the decision, “Dr. Davis is a dynamic leader and will serve the campus community well during this time. With Dr. Davis serving as our acting president, the entire College community will continue to focus first and foremost on our students and their success while also executing our strategic plan. Our shared goal is to maintain outstanding momentum in advancing CCBC.”

Dr. Davis earned a doctoral degree in Urban Educational Leadership from Morgan State University; a Master of Science degree in Adult Education, with Honors, from Coppin State College; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

His many accomplishments since arriving at CCBC include:

•Managing the Strategic Enrollment Management Committee and developing the PASS marketing strategy, which combined have yielded six consecutive semester enrollment increases;

•Spearheading the launch of CCBC’s first Honors Program; and,

•Co-creating the Center for Learning, Engagement, and Innovation (CLEI) now serving as the hub for all faculty and staff professional development on campus.

“The College, its faculty, and staff have made CCBC a special place that focuses primarily on student success,” said Dr. Davis. “I am humbled to have this opportunity to continue to work with my phenomenal colleagues and the larger Beaver County community.”

During this interim period, the Trustees will continue to examine next steps and then begin the search process for a permanent president this summer.

