Bids and Proposals 5-23-18

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Request for Proposal

ACHA-1597 Real Estate Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from quailed firm/individuals to provide Real Estate Service, per specifications for properties within the City of Duquesne, with in Allegheny County.

Request for Proposals and contract documents are on file and may be obtained, at no charge, in the Purchasing Department of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2435 or email at gphillips@achsng.com.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room on the 12th Floor. Proposals are due by 10:00 a.m. local time, Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for Allegheny County Housing Authority.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 12, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR LIME SLURRY

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA98

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than June 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 calendar days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1691

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1691 – DEMOLITION OF OLD OPERATIONS and MAINTENANCE BUILDING shall be received at the of Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time Friday, June 8, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority for $100.00 (nonrefundable and no cash or credit cards will be accepted). Bid Security shall be furnished by Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN New O&M Auditorium, located at 3300 Preble Avenue, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Bidders are encouraged to attend, however they are not required to have a qualified representative attend the Prebid meeting to be eligible to bid on this contract.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed, in writing, to Mr. John Findley, Project Engineer III, by email to john.findley@alcosan.org , or by phone to (412) 734-8730, or fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

David W. Borneman, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 12, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

CONTRACT FOR REHABILITATION OF RAIL SPUR

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-OPS-103-0

The Work includes rehabilitation of approximately 86’of asphalt grade crossing track, turnout repairs, replacement of 30 ties, and rehabilitation of 50’ of concrete surface track.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than June 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on May 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room at the Aspinwall Water Treatment Plant, 900 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15238. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, June 12, 2018. Proposals must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a Proposal to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

DISASTER RECOVERY

SERVICES

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA95

Through the issuance of this Request for Proposals (RFP), the Authority is interested in soliciting proposals (Proposals) from firms that are financially and technically qualified to provide Disaster Recovery Services utilizing a highly available solution.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than June 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on May 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND HARDWARE REPLACEMENT (FORCED ACCOUNTS)

IFB# 600-25-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND

HARDWARE REPLACEMENT (FORCED ACCOUNTS)

IFB# 600-25-18

The documents will be available no later than May 21, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on June 8, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh – Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

May 31, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: